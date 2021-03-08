HAVRE DE GRACE — Anyone interested in getting into the growing field of manufacturing may be able to get trained for free thanks to the Maryland Department of Labor's EARN Maryland grant program.
Training begins April 26 at Harford Community College in Bel Air. Bruce England, executive director of the Susquehanna Workforce Center, said this is open to entry level workers as well as people interested in making a career change.
"Last year and over the past 10 years manufacturing is growing," England said. "We have many manufacturing companies that need workers."
According to England there are 5,200 people employed in manufacturing just in Cecil County. Across Cecil and Harford counties manufacturing is the largest employment sector.
"Some people don't understand how large manufacturing is," he said. And that list keeps growing and includes companies such as W.L. Gore, Northrop Grumman and Terumo Medical, he said. What's needed is people to work in shipping and receiving, assembly, forklift and machine operators to name a few.
“Many of the largest private employers in the region are manufacturers and the industry offers one of the highest average weekly wages in this region. Offering this training at Harford Community College with no out-of-pocket expense to students makes it a tremendous opportunity for area residents.”
The only requirement is that the applicant have a high school diploma or GED and be at least 18 years old.
Coursework will include basic machining, print reading, maintenance shop skills, hydraulics and pneumatic controls, basic electricity, forklift operator certification and motor controls/introduction to programmable logic controllers.
Successful completion of the course will open lots of doors England said.
"You can work your way up into different careers," England said. "Whether you are a career changer or looking for a new career this is a nice competitive wage."
“We are pleased and excited to partner with Susquehanna Workforce Network to bring this valuable opportunity to job seekers in the region,” said Sherry Massoni, Assistant Dean of Continuing Education and Training at Harford Community College. “Community colleges remain a gateway to good jobs for students eager to improve their career opportunities. These courses will provide practical training that will lead to good-paying jobs in a growing field.”
To register visit the Susquehanna Workforce Center in Elkton or Havre de Grace or call 1-443-866-9161 for more information.
