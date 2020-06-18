Granite Cliffs concept moves to next steps

ELKTON — After several motions were made and died, the Planning Commission moved forward with a subdivision concept plat at Route 276 and Burlin Road, Granite Cliffs.
Before the discussion began, commission members were reminded that concept planning is the early stages of development
Neither Chairman Patrick Doordan nor Bill Miner were in attendance; alternate Joyce Bowlsbey was brought in to make a quorum. Granite Cliffs moved forward on a 3 to 1 vote (Wyatt Wallace dissenting) with 15 conditions stemming from public and staff comments. These include various correction as well as 1) meet health department requirements, 2) Planning Commission’s grant of maximum block dimension for Midnight Sun Drive between Igenous Way and Azul Drive, 3) A traffic impact study with state and county recommendations met prior to submitting preliminary plat, 4) and that the Stormwater Management Plan is designed to retain current run-off levels during a 100-year storm.
A 100-year storm identifies a rainfall event that statistically has a 1 percent chance of occurring in a year.
Low density residential
On Monday, commissioners heard from the project’s engineer Frederick Ward Associates the intention to keep the neighborhood’s density below average for that district.
The LDR zone permits one dwelling per acre without community utilities or two dwellings per acre with utilities. The plat, presented by project engineer Tim Miner, proposes 524 lots on 390 acres.
The 427.35-acre land is zoned as low-density residential with a mineral extraction B and a resource conservation overlays; and is mostly settled in county jurisdiction. Though 36.8 acres of it is within Port Deposit’s limits, which has been flagged as “reserved for future development.” The area within municipal limits is located on existing water and sewer services, and the remaining area is within a future service zone within the 2019 Master Water and Sewer Plan.
The area is in the 2010 Comprehensive Plan’s Low Density Growth Area land use district, and within a priority funding area bordering a priority preservation area.
Residents speak out
Twice this project was proposed as a planned unit development (PUD) in 2009 and 2011, but died both times.
This new application does not propose a PUD, though residents of the area asked the commission deny the project anyway to save the area from additional runoff and traffic backup that may follow development.
Residents from around the county — mostly Port Deposit — spoke out against the Granite Cliffs development. Among other things, residents to the back of the development on Rock Run Road are seriously concerned with overworking road infrastructure as well as an already flood-prone system.
”I’ve lived here all my life,” said Anna Cifaldo, who lives in her childhood home on Burlin Road, whose grandparents were drawn to the quarries of Port Deposit in the 19th Century. “I can’t hardly get out onto to Burlin Road now. ... This is just so wrong wanting to do something like this. I want to thank everyone who spoke out about this.”
The public comment at the Planning Commission’s Monday meeting lasted about two hours.
The town of Port Deposit sent a letter that echoed the comments of its residents.
”As many are aware the town of Port Deposit has experienced flooding disasters for years. There are natural springs and streams that carry water from the cliff through the town to meet the Susquehanna River” that has led to heavy flooding throughout the town, the letter reads. “Town officials are considerably concerned about the increase in flooding problems and damage to existing homes from the potential development.”
Christopher Bannon penned a petition to the Planning Commission, which he sent the day of the meeting, calling for the denial of the Granite Cliff concept plat. More than 1,700 people signed to Stop Granite Cliffs Development.
Similarly to public comment, the letter listed infrastructure and stormwater concerns, stream and creek flooding, questions regarding school capacities after move-in, among other items.
It also called out the developments backer, Vulcan Materials Co.
“We are no strangers to this quarry company and their endless fight to negatively impact the citizens of this area. Numerous times we, the citizens have stood up to voice our opposition to their outrageous proposals for this piece of land. The first time it was to make a quarry — in 1998 it was for housing, in 2009 and 2011 it was for a planned unit development. Cecil County Government has so far seen through their bright plans and realized the dangers that would incur if allowed to proceed.
“We strongly urge you to not break precedent concerning this particular area at this time. The risks are simply too great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.