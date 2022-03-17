BEL AIR — Two Joppa men remained jailed on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted them in connection with the robbery-related murder of a food delivery worker that occurred more than three years ago in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the murder defendants as Jabrell Jayon Brodie, 20, and Jaquan James Rashard Northan, 21.
A Harford County grand jury handed up the indictments against Brodie and Northan on March 1, charging each with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter, in addition to armed robbery, armed carjacking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and numerous other offenses.
Deputies assigned to the HCSO’s Warrant Apprehension Unit arrested Northan without incident on March 1, shortly after the indictments had been filed, police said. They took Brodie into custody without incident on March 3, police added. On Wednesday, according to court records, Brodie and Northan remained in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond.
Brodie and Northan stand accused of gunning down Timothy Wayne Youngquist, 34, in February 2019.
The investigation leading to the murder indictments and the arrests of Brodie and Northan started at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2019, when HCSO patrol deputies assigned to the agency’s Southern Precinct rushed to the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood in response to a reported shooting, police reported.
Deputies found Youngquist, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and immediately began life-saving measures, police said. Upon their arrival, police added, medics with Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company took over the emergency care and then transported Youngquist to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air — where he died from his wounds.
“Information gathered at the time of the incident indicated Youngquist was working in the area as a food delivery driver when he was shot in an apparent robbery,” an HCSO spokesperson said.
HCSO detectives partnered with special agents with the Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Maryland State Police investigators “to advance the investigation over the course of three years,” police reported.
Based on information gleaned during an ongoing federal investigation, suspects were identified in connection to the murder, according to police.
The Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office presented evidence to a grand jury on March 1 in the murder case and, in turn, that 23-member panel handed up indictments against Brodie and Northan, police said. After that, police added, Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, Jr. requested arrest warrants for Brodie and Northan, which were granted.
