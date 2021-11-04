ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after yet-to-be identified suspects marked the patrol vehicles of three off-duty law enforcement officers with anti-police messages outside their Elkton-area residences on Oct. 30, which is considered by some to be Mischief Night, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance cameras rendered video of the graffiti incident, which occurred in the 700 block of West Village Drive on Saturday night, one day before Halloween, and investigators are studying that footage, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
“It looks like multiple subjects (people) are involved,” Holmes said. “They didn’t spray paint the patrol vehicles. They used some sort of temporary substance to write on them. It was anti-police messages. It comes right off, so there isn’t any damage,” Holmes outlined.
One of the patrol vehicles that was targeted is assigned to a CCSO deputy, Holmes said. The other two targeted patrol vehicles are assigned to a Perryville Police Department officer and an Aberdeen Police Department officer, he added. All three law enforcement officers were off-duty at the time of the incidents, and their patrol vehicles were parked near their homes, Holmes noted.
One of the anti-police messages read, “(expletive) 12,” according to Holmes. Several online sites indicate that “12” is a slang reference to law enforcement, possibly stemming from the 1960s television show, “Adam 12,” which focused on two patrol officers in Los Angeles.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call CCSO Det. Charles Dix at 410-392-2125.
