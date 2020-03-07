ANNAPOLIS —Gov. Larry Hogan issued a directive requiring all state health insurers to waive costs associated with testing for COVID-19 in a statement released Friday night - a day after declaring a state of emergency in response to the confirmation that three Montgomery County residents contracted the coronavirus while on an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River.
Those residents - a married couple in their 70s, and a female in her 50s - remain in quarantine in good condition at their homes, after returning to the United States from their trip and doctors diagnosing them with the virus, according to the governor's press office, which further reported that one of the individuals who tested positive attended a recent gathering at The Village at Rockville.
This marks the first coronavirus cases in Maryland, his office noted.
Issued under the governor’s authority during a state of emergency, the directive waives any cost-sharing - including co-payments, coinsurance, and deductibles - in order to remove cost barriers to testing.
“I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus,” Hogan said Friday night. “Our highest priority is keeping our residents safe. I would encourage all Marylanders to remain calm, but to take this seriously and to continue to stay informed.”
The governor announced then that 44 people in Maryland had met the criteria for COVID-19 testing, including the three confirmed cases. A total of 33 individuals had tested negative, including the three Jewish School students who recently returned from New York after indirect contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Eight cases are still pending.
In addition to removing cost barriers to testing, the governor's directive requires state health carriers to waive any time restrictions on prescription medical refills, making it easier for individuals to obtain medications in advance of any quarantine. Carriers also will be encouraged to offer telehealth services and to prepare to cover costs of vaccinations for COVID-19.
Earlier on Friday, the governor updated U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen by phone.
Hogan also met with House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, shortly after the Senate passed the governor’s emergency legislation granting him the authority to transfer $10 million in resources from the state’s "rainy day fund for Maryland’s novel coronavirus response."
Maryland is currently operating under the state of emergency and, as part of it, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has elevated its state response activation level. At the governor’s direction, state agencies have ramped up response and preparedness efforts across all levels of government.
“While today’s news may seem overwhelming, this is not a reason to panic,” Hogan said earlier this week. “Marylanders should go to work or go to school tomorrow just as they normally would. At the same time, I want to continue to remind everyone to prepare themselves and continue to stay informed. I am confident in our state’s ability to respond effectively to these three cases of coronavirus as well as to any future cases, and to be a national leader in responding to this situation and in developing treatments and perhaps even a vaccine.”
Information and updates about COVID-19 in Maryland are available at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
The Maryland Department of Health continues to coordinate with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and all state, federal, and local partners to lead response efforts. The MDH has received approval from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and is now testing for coronavirus at Maryland’s State Public Health Laboratory.
Moreover, the MDH is participating in daily briefing calls with the CDC and federal partners. MDH also continues to coordinate with local health departments, as well as other state agencies, on preparedness and response to the virus.
The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) and the MDH, in partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association, are coordinating around surge planning, including ambulance re-routing plans, suspension of voluntary admissions, and enhanced methods of medical monitoring for home-bound patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
Along those lines, the MDH is coordinating with nursing homes and assisted living facilities to review and reiterate guidance on infection control and medical management.
MEMA has increased the State Response Activation Level and fully activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in order to coordinate state agencies and support resource requests. MEMA has worked with all state agencies to review and submit their Continuity of Operations (COOP) plans.
On March 19, MEMA and MDH will hold a cabinet-level tabletop exercise (TTX), which will include preparedness and response.
The Office of the Maryland Governor also provided the following information:
MSDE is coordinating with MDH to provide guidance to local school systems on protocols for school closures, while MHEC is coordinating with University System of Maryland institutions that are bringing home students who are studying abroad in Italy, South Korea, and China.
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is actively engaged with air travelers, motorists, transit riders, freight carriers and other customers to provide them information on CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. Also, MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration is sharing information regarding COVID-19 on monitors at all MVA branch offices.
Other precautionary steps throughout Maryland include the posting of coronavirus awareness signage on electronic signs around the terminal at the Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) near Baltimore and the supplying of the CDC's information cards at BWI information desks. Those cards also have been provided to fire department personnel.
Ports America Chesapeake has adjusted hours of operation at Seagirt Marine Terminal, the Port of Baltimore’s container facility, due to lower cargo volumes at that facility. Operating hours at other terminals in the Port of Baltimore are not impacted. Cruise operators, in partnership with U.S.Coast Guard and the Maryland Port Administration, have established screening procedures for travelers and crew members.
The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) has increased inventory of hand sanitizers in all state building, including at security desks and free-standing stations.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19, at this time. Prevention measures center on frequent hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and separating people who have respiratory symptoms.
Treatment for COVID-19, as with any coronavirus infection like the common cold, includes the use of over-the-counter fever-relievers, drinking plenty of fluids and resting at home to help relieve symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms may be hospitalized to provide additional support.
While much remains unknown about COVID-19, the CDC reports that people who are elderly and who have chronic health conditions appear to be at higher risk for infection. These chronic conditions may include cancer, diabetes, heart disease or any issue that lowers the body’s immunity to germs.
Meanwhile, in Cecil County, health officials have been providing information about the coronavirus and about how to prevent contracting it, explaining that the general public health risk is low, although the potential public health threat is high in the United States.
On Tuesday night, Lauren Levy and Henry Taylor of the Cecil County Health Department told the Cecil County Council that the threat of coronavirus is low to the general public, before cautioning that “things are changing rapidly” worldwide.
Taylor, who is this county's Deputy Health Officer, reported that the “-demic” causing issue is that of information; the World Health Organization is not calling it a pandemic. As of Tuesday, there had been 92,321 reported cases of the coronavirus globally and more than 3,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering real-time map.
The county health department in Cecil County has released the WASH UP prevention measure: Wash hands thoroughly for 30 seconds; avoid contact with sick people; sanitize frequently touched surfaces; stay home if you are sick; use tissue/elbow to cover cough and sneezing; and put your hands down and away from eyes, nose and mouth.
For more information on the virus and preparedness methods, visit the county health department’s website, the Centers for Disease Control, or the World Health Organization websites to avoid misinformation.
As for avoiding the spread of viruses — specifically COVID-19, also called coronavirus — in your home, the Centers for Disease Control advocate for creating a plan.
”Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan,” the CDC says on their website. “Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications. [...] Get to know your neighbors. Talk with your neighbors about emergency planning. If your neighborhood has a website or social media page, consider joining it to maintain access to neighbors, information, and resources.”
CDC officials also recommended: “Identify aid organizations in your community. Create a list of local organizations that you and your household can contact in the event you need access to information, health care services, support, and resources. Consider including organizations that provide mental health or counseling services, food, and other supplies. Create an emergency contact list. Ensure your household has a current list of emergency contacts for family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, health care providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.”
The Cecil Whig will report further on coronavirus if and when it becomes more germane to the county.
Cecil Whig reporter Jacqueline Covey and Cecil Whig editor B. Rae Perryman contributed to this article.
