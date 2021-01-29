ANNAPOLIS — Law enforcement agencies in Cecil County are among several police departments in Maryland recognized by The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services for recent successes in battling crime through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).
Started in 2017 and funded through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, the MCIN is a criminal justice strategy that “encourages local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share information to target, disrupt, and dismantle criminal gangs as well as criminal organizations involved in drug, firearm, and human trafficking operations,” the spokesperson explained.
Elkton Police Department officers, Maryland State Police troopers assigned to the North East Barrack and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies were cited by Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday for their recent work in “reducing violent crime in Maryland as part of the MCIN,” according to a spokesperson in the governor’s office.
In that local 2020 case that received the governor’s recognition, those Cecil County MCIN coalition partners launched a six-week-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization that allegedly was bringing cocaine for sale into the county from suppliers in New Jersey and Delaware, the spokesperson said.
Investigators served nine search warrants on June 13 and arrested three suspects, who were charged with felony drug trafficking offenses, the spokesperson added.
While conducting those searches, investigators confiscated 535 grams of suspect cocaine and $11,292 in cash, according to the spokesperson, who noted that Homeland Security Investigations played a role in that case handled by CCSO deputies, EPD officers and MSP troopers.
As for the other local 2020 case cited by the governor, in October, MSP detectives launched an investigation into a suspected sex trafficking operation at a spa in Elkton, according to the spokesperson, who further reported that detectives used electronic and physical surveillance to investigate and identify a woman in New York as the suspected trafficker.
Cecil County District Court records and Cecil Whig archives identify the spa in question as Spa Aromatherapy at 1657 Elkton Road (Route 279), near the Wawa, and the suspect as Bifang Zhong, 44, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Then in December, MSP and other Cecil County MCIN coalition partners observed the suspect entering and leaving the spa within a short timeframe, the spokesperson reported.
Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and found three cell phones, two of which were targeted during the surveillance operation, the spokesperson said. Investigators found evidence on the cell phones that the suspect was involved in sex trafficking, including messages, photographs, and an app to monitor cameras inside of the spa, the spokesperson added.
In addition, investigators found more than $18,000 in cash in envelopes and a ledger with dates corresponding with payments, according to the spokesperson.
Investigators filed eight misdemeanor charges against Zhong, specifically five sex trafficking counts and three counts of prostitution, court records show. The business was shut down, according to the spokesperson.
The spokesperson also reported that, during a search of the spa, police identified two alleged victims of sex trafficking. They were interviewed by the Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force, which offered funds for housing, as well as counseling and medical services available through the Department of Social Services and the Cecil County Health Department, according to the spokesperson.
Hogan lauded investigators in Cecil County and throughout the state for the work they performed in the 2020 cases that he cited.
“I am proud of the work of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network to keep Marylanders safe, especially during the challenging and unprecedented events of this past year,” Hogan is quoted in a written statement released Wednesday by his office.
He continued, “Their efforts have disrupted nearly 1,000 criminal organizations since 2018 and send a clear message that we will not accept behavior that compromises quality of life in our communities. I appreciate their selflessness and dedication to taking dangerous groups and repeat violent offenders off the street ”
