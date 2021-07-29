RISING SUN — A death investigation is continuing after a 4-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday night when a piece of farming equipment apparently fell on her inside a barn on private property near Rising Sun, according to the Maryland State Police.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, MSP troopers were dispatched to the farm in the 700 block of Barnes Corner Road, where paramedics were treating the child, police said. While troopers were en route to the scene, police added, the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services dispatched that the girl had died.
Greg Shipley, an MSP spokesman assigned to the agency’s headquarters in Pikesville, released information about the incident and the investigation in response to media inquiries.
“The victim is a four-year-old female who lived at that address. The preliminary investigation indicates (that) an individual entered a barn and found the victim pinned under the fork of a tractor used to move hay bales. What caused the equipment to fall on her and how the death occurred is under investigation by Maryland state troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division,” Shipley outlined in a written statement released Thursday morning.
The girl’s body was transported from the scene to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Thursday, he said, adding, “State Police investigators will be attending the autopsy.”
