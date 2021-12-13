RISING SUN — A 2-year-old girl was killed Sunday night when the buggy that she and two other children occupied overturned on a road near Rising Sun, after the pulling horse inexplicably got spooked and galloped away, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The fatal horse-and-buggy crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Mt. Olivet Road, north of Telegraph Road (Route 273).
CCSO officials withheld the victim's name on Monday, identifying her only as an Amish girl who lived near Rising Sun.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, reported that the girl and two other children - ages 4 and 7 - were inside the stationary buggy on a private property off Mt. Olivet Road moments before the fatal crash. Investigators believe that the parent or parents had stopped at that property to pay a quick visit, leaving the children alone inside the buggy.
"Something scared the horse, and the horse took off without adults in the buggy," Holmes outlined.
The horse galloped approximately 200 feet, before the buggy struck a barn, police said. The horse then galloped roughly 200 additional feet, moving onto Mt. Olivet Road, where the crash occurred, police added.
"The buggy overturned and landed on its left side. The child was ejected," Holmes said.
An ambulance crew transported the gravely injured girl from the crash scene to Christiana Care Hospital (formerly Union Hospital) in Elkton, where she was pronounced dead, Holmes reported. The girl died from injuries that she suffered when she was ejected from the buggy.
Paramedics treated the other two children for unspecified injuries at the crash scene and then released them into the custody of their parents, police reported.
The area in which the fatal crash occurred has an Amish population, and it is common to see horse-and-buggies traveling on and alongside roads there.
