PERRYVILLE — “It’s been a whirlwind but it’s been a good thing.”
That’s how George Patchell describes his transition from Cecil County Council to Perryville Town Administrator.
“The hardest part is making sure I’ve been able to catch up,” Patchell said.
‘Catching up’ is where he believes his leadership style will come into play.
“I speak when I have to; listen first and speak second,” he said. “I don’t speak to hear myself talk.”
Patchell left the elected post and took the job that had been held by Denise Breder more than 20 years; 15 as town administrator. He started the Perryville job Oct. 18 saying the transition was made easier because of his predecessor.
“She was definitely known for being very organized,” Patchell said of Breder. “She had been with the town over 20 years and definitely had a lot of institutional knowledge.”
In this first month he’s had to get acquainted with not only town hall staff but also Perryville’s water and sewer challenges, Great Wolf Lodge and other developments and projects, and getting Perryville in compliance with the MS4 regulations, among others.
“During the course of the day you’re going to give a portion of your day to all of them,” he said. Town hall staff have been helping him along the way, he added.
As a native Perryvillan Patchell does have an advantage.
“Because I am a town resident and was born and raised here there’s no learning curve on the culture,” he said. “Familiarity with the town has helped.”
As for who the Cecil County Republican Central Committee selected, and the county council approved Tuesday, Patchell said he wishes Donna Culberson “all the best.”
As for what advice he chose to share with the new 4th District Councilwoman, Patchell said Culberson “should be herself.”
