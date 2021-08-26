CECIL COUNTY — As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Garrett Graff, the author of “The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” told the Cecil County Public Library in a virtual presentation about how people felt during that historic day, and how it changed our world forever.
“In some ways, 9/11 is the most important story of the modern age, it is the hinge upon which almost the entire world shifts,” Graff said.
Graff’s book features nearly 500 interviews with government officials, first responders, witnesses, survivors and others who were impacted by that day that changed the world.
The book came out of a 2016 article that Graff wrote for Politico about president George W. Bush on 9/11. Graff was inspired by the letters he received from readers about what that day meant.
“One was a veteran, a mother, who had two children 7 and 9 at the time and she wrote to say that she printed out my article and set it aside so one day she could talk to them about why mommy had left them to go off to war,” Graff said.
Another letter from a veteran, who had been in middle school at the time, said he did not understand the trauma of the event until he saw it through Bush’s eyes.
“The idea of fighting in Afghanistan and yet being too young to remember, the visceral emotion of 9/11 really stuck with me, and inspired me to write this full book to try to tell the full scope of 9/11 from morning to night, coast to coast as the day was lived by Americans,” Graff said.
Graff said the history that we teach of 9/11 is too simplistic, that the day was dominated by chaos and confusion, as people didn’t know when the attacks began, when they were over, or what would come next.
“So much of what drove the US government’s response to 9/11, the entire western world’s response to 9/11 was not just simply the facts of the day, but the actual emotion of the day, the fear of what came next,” Graff said.
Graff said many people at first underestimated the severity of the event, before realizing it was an intentional act of terrorism. Government officials, such as Brian Gunderson, the chief of staff to the House of Representatives majority leader at the time, thought that the attack was going to be an event that dominates the news but doesn’t change the course of the country.
“If you were alive that night, it was an accident, it was probably a small plane,” Graff said. “It was maybe an air traffic control mishap, a mechanical problem, maybe the pilot had a heart attack.”
Graff’s book includes details of the maritime evacuation of Manhattan with a makeshift armada of civilians helping between 300,000-500,000 people trapped by the collapse of the twin towers.
“It was the largest maritime evacuation in world history,” Graff said. “That morning, it was not even something that most people understood was happening at all.”
Readers interested in “The Only Plane in The Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” can take out a copy at the Cecil County Public Library, either physical, audio or an ebook.
