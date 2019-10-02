ELKTON — As the seasons change, the Elkton Arts & Entertainment District is hoping creativity will bloom year-round as it prepares to unveil the Garden @ 135, an inspirational site for creative minds.
The garden is behind the Cecil County Arts Council — at 135 E. Main Street — and includes flowers, a bird bath and fairy lights stretching from the historic Mitchell House to overhead.
“Most of these improvements came from standing around, thinking, ‘wouldn’t it be cool if,’” CCAC Executive Director Annemarie Hamilton said. “We do have one of the only grassy spots along Main Street, and we thought about how to make this a beautiful resting spot for people.”
With seating throughout the garden, Elkton Arts & Entertainment District chair Margie Blystone said while it’s a community garden, it’s for people to enjoy a small oasis while creating art.
“It’s a place for reflection, to be inspired and to be creative — where you can sit and create art, whether it’s writing a story or composing music,” Blystone said. “That’s why we have seating here, we really want to foster the creative spirit here.”
Unique touches include galvanized stones and petroglyphs, or rock carvings done by indigenous people thousands of years ago, paying tribute to the county’s history.
But art can also be found on hand-painted stones, some with inspirational messages on them. During the September First Friday event at the CCAC, locals were asked to paint one of two dozen canvas boards. Each one is now featured as a mural on the side of the CCAC, easily explored by walking down the gravel path.
“Now when the people walk in the garden, they’ll see the art they helped contribute to and feel a sense of ownership,” Blystone said.
Inspiration for the Garden @ 135 sprung from another similar project. Brookbend owners Steven Jennings and John Palmer decorated a small alcove next to Elk River Brewing Company to make a small community sitting nook.
Blystone and Hamilton looked at another overlooked area: the weedy patch of land behind the CCAC. With funding left from a Maryland State Arts Council grant, the pair were able to spend $5,400 for a deck, planters, gravel and lighting.
But the most valuable of all was the sweat equity that volunteers put in to make the Garden @ 135 into a reality. Over the summer, CCAC board members and staff like Danielle Dunn-Tribble and Historical Society of Cecil County and the Blystone family helped clear out weeds, install lights and planting flowers.
Other local businesses like Cline Greenhouse donated mums, while contractor Joe Tribble cleared an area and laid each brick for a pathway. County Department of Public Works helped remove a dying tree, which in turn will be turned into a bird bath stand.
Hamilton deserves all the credit for organizing the community effort behind the garden, Blystone said.
“Her connections with the county made everything possible. In fact, she has an almost magical flair for acquiring volunteers,” she said.
But Hamilton said the strong base of volunteers started from the CCAC, and eventually grew as time went on.
“While we were out doing work, more people saw what we were doing and asked questions, and said ‘I love pulling weeds, I can help.’ Other people saw the petroglyphs, and asked questions and got involved. It’s truly been a community experience.”
The Elkton Arts & Entertainment District will cut the ribbon on Garden @ 135 on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.