ELKTON — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a garage on Blue Ball Road.
According to investigators, the fire began inside the garage owned by Carol A. White.
A passerby reported the 20-by-30-foot detached garage was on fire just after midnight at 2080 Blue Ball Road. It took Singerly Fire Company volunteers about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Anyone with information should contact OSFM at 410-836-4844.
The loss of the structure and its contents has been estimated at $55,000.
