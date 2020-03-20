PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a garage near Port Deposit early Thursday morning, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to several vehicles and to the outbuilding in which they were stored, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 3:06 a.m. after noticing the burning garage in the 200 block of Theodore Road, prompting approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Water Witch Volunteer Fire Co. of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused about $25,000 in structural damage to the 30’-by-36’ three-bay garage and to its 12’-by-36’ rear addition, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, a MOSFM spokesman.
It also caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the garage’s contents, which included two motorcycles and four 4-wheelers that “are considered a total loss,” in addition to a 1968 Plymouth Barracuda and two Chevrolet trucks that sustained smoke and heat damage only, Alkire reported.
Investigators identified Donald Cregar as the property owner.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the origin and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, according to Alkire.
