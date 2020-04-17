Frosh signs-on to ensure CARES funds go to families

ELKTON — Attorney General Brian Frosh joined a 25-large coalition of attorney generals that would ensure the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) stimulus checks go to families — and not debt collectors.
The coalition sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury to take immediate action on this request. The CARES Act does not protect these funds from creditors garnishment.
"Millions of Americans are left jobless, unable to pay rent or provide for their families due to this unprecedented worldwide pandemic,” said Attorney General Frosh in a press release. “The CARES Act payments were meant to benefit American families directly in meeting their immediate, most pressing needs, not to provide funds to debt collectors.”
Attorney General Frosh joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection in signing today’s letter to the Treasury Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.