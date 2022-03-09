RISING SUN — Mother-daughter duo Shannon and Sarah Farrington showcased how war and economics have determined the clothes that women have worn throughout history at the American Legion Hall in Rising Sun on Sunday.
“When you look at fashion you see that the clothes are different but women have been the same for centuries, we all have the same concerns," Shannon said.
The event, organized by the Rising Sun Historicals, focused on ladies apparel from 1776 to 1945.
During the 1700’s, France was the primary driver of fashion. Sarah said much of early fashion idealized a cone shaped figure, with wide shoulders, smaller waist, and wide skirts. Sarah said working women often would make less cumbersome versions of the fashions of the time, since the wide skirts worn by aristocracy are often impractical for everyday work.
“Even if you were poor you would still want to follow the fashions,” Sarah said.
The French Revolution completely changed the fashions of the time, as the fabrics used by the aristocracy, such as silks, were rejected. Shannon said women began wearing chemise dresses, which resembled what previously were undergarments worn under a gown.
Sarah said that in the 1850’s hoop skirts were popularized in the United States by Queen Victoria, reducing the need for layers of petticoats. Hoop skirts – a cage that holds up and widens a skirt – was popular regardless of class, with expensive skirts being made out of metal, cheap ones out of reeds.
“You wouldn't dress like this when you were at home,” Shannon said. “The hoop gets in the way, so you want to dress more practically.”
Collars and sleeves were often removable, because it would be much easier to wash and dry than an entire dress.
Sarah said corsets, a garment worn around the waist, are often unfairly viewed in modern popular culture. Sarah said corsets were often custom-made, and most women were not tight-lacing to dramatically reduce their waist size, but used them to support their back while wearing layers of petticoats.
“We tend to look back and say corsets were absolutely awful,” Sarah said. “But we replaced them with something that really isn't much better. We don't have corsets anymore, but internalize them through diet, exercise and plastic surgery.”
During WWI, Paris declined as a fashion hub, and the focus shifted to New York City, and the length of skirts shortened. Military uniforms began inspiring fashion, with wide collars, sloped shoulders and tunic styles.
“A lot of things that we tend to think about as modern got started at this point,” Shannon said.
In the 1930’s, the idea' look became a tall women with a thin waist and thin hips. According to Shannon, women would use large collars to give the appearance of a thinner waist and hips.
WWII marked another change in fashion. Shoulder pads became popular as women began entering the manufacturing workforce in large numbers.
“The shoulder pads are a social statement to say we are beautiful, we are feminine, we can handle running this country while you guys are away,” Shannon said.
Red lipstick, which Shannon said was outlawed by Adolf Hitler, became popular as a statement against fascism.
“It’s a message that not only will we have freedom here, we will look beautiful, and we will win this war,” Shannon said.
Sarah said she first got into history through participating in Civil War reenactments. Sarah currently has an Etsy store, focusing on historic clothes. Interested readers can go to https://www.etsy.com/shop/LadySarahsCreations to see her work.
Shannon got involved in the historical society in 2010, when Rising Sun celebrated its 150th anniversary. Shannon and her daughter have participated in a variety of school programs.
“It’s important to look at the past because it shows us the good things we did, it shows the mistakes we made and we can learn from it,” Shannon said.
Oxford resident Edie Sumner brought some historical clothes, handed down to her from family members, allowing audience members to look at historical fashion in person.
The American Legion will be hosting author Bruce Mowday, who will be talking about his book “Lafayette at Brandywine: The Making of an American Hero” on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
