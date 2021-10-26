The dedication ceremony for the Tree of Love in Elkton — the event had been set for Friday, Oct. 29 — has been postponed due to bad weather that has been forecasted for that day. A rain date has been tentatively scheduled for a yet-to-be-announced date in April.
ELKTON — A forecast for wet and windy weather conditions on Friday has forced planners to postpone the dedication ceremony for the Tree of Love in Elkton and to tentatively reschedule the event to a yet-to-be-announced date in April, which is Crime Victims Awareness Month.
The dedication ceremony had been set for Friday, Oct. 29, but, with meteorologists calling for bad weather on that date, planners decided on Wednesday to balk and find a new date to hold the event.
“The weather is going to be very wet and windy Friday (Oct. 29), so our electrical equipment, tents, tables, food et cetera would not be able to be set up,” explained native Chesapeake City resident Kathy Van Cullen, one of the event planners.
“We are reaching out to as many people as we can, so that everyone is informed,” she added.
The Tree of Love, which stands in the Unity Garden Courtyard fronting the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Elkton, is a permanent memorial for people whose fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and other loved ones were murdered or were killed by drunk and, or, drugged drivers.
The leaves on the branches of the stainless steel tree, which stands on a concrete pedestal, come in the form of padlocks – each engraved with the name of a Cecil County resident who was killed at the hands of another. The victim’s birthdate and date of death are — and will continue to be — inscribed on the padlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.