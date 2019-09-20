People traveling in the region near Cecil County may encounter traffic tonight as as overnight repairs to the MD 213 Chester River Bridge at the Kent and Queen Anne's county line will begin at 8 p.m.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform overnight repairs tonight to the MD 213 (Church Hill Road) Bridge over the Chester River at the Kent/Queen Anne’s County line. Crews will begin at 8 p.m. and all lanes will open by 5 a.m. Saturday.
Motorists can expect single lane closures guided by flaggers. Additionally, the draw bridge will open twice for 15-minute intervals during the repairs. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the repair project.
"MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for motorists as well as our crews," a statement said. "Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits and driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones."
