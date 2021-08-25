PERRYVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down a lot of in-person get togethers, the Perryville Town Council came up with an idea to safely bring small groups of people together.
“We started Friday Cruisers last year to help people show off their cars and gather in a spread-out and outdoors manner,” said Dianna Battaglia, Director of Planning and Zoning. “Starting this year, we established a schedule of meeting on the third Friday of the month with the goal of eventually taking up the whole of Lower Ferry Park.”
While the vast majority of the current attendees are of older generations, the program is starting to reach some college age people and bring them into the time of old music, old cars and a good environment. Each car entered is given its own number and later judged, with the possible awards including the Town Pick and Best of the Show.
WHGM radio provides the music and also helps to broadcast the event on its station. Additionally there is a 50/50 raffle that runs during the Cruiser that runs until the voting is announced.
Longtime members of both the Friday Cruisers and the Recycled Teenage Cruisers car club, Bill Bradley, Ken DuBree, Jim Sturgill, David Bielecki and Dale Schuman all attend for a similar reason, “We get to meet people, mess around a little and just have fun.”
“It is constant work to maintain the cars,” they continued. “Every other day something goes wrong or needs tweaking. It’s not like the new cars where you can just put your key in and drive.”
Each of them puts their time and effort into presenting their cars in the best condition possible for the voting, but the main focus is always to connect with other people, enjoy company and appreciate the old cars.
People of all ages are welcome to bring their vintage cars to join in the fun, with the next meeting occurring on Friday, September 17th.
