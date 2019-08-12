PORT DEPOSIT — Town officials are debating how to proceed with the historic Freeman Hall's currently decaying entry stairs, which could cost thousands to stabilize in a building that has little current use.
Large chunks of granite were pulled away from what used to be the front entrance of the former schoolhouse on the hill overlooking Port Deposit. A neighbor and past student of the school, Albert Owens, told town officials that young people in the School House community play on the property risking injury and further damage to the one time school for black children.
Ted Sookiasian, director of finance, expects the cost to be as high as $6,500 to address the decay.
"Right now, it is just a building," Sookiasian said. "There is some storage inside."
Freeman Hall was built 81 years ago as a segregated school. It was used over the years also as a community center, the Port Deposit branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cecil County, and for various church functions. In 2010, Port Deposit tried to give the building back to Cecil County, which refused the offer citing the expiration of a reversion clause dated for 1980.
While the town maintains its grounds, and in 2011 paid to put a new roof on Freeman Hall and boarded up its windows to protect the structure from vandalism, it has been out of use because of the cost to heat it and the lack of cooling in summer months. There have been a handful of other proposed uses over the years but none have come to fruition.
"There are some missing blocks," Sookiasian told the mayor and council last month in describing the conditions. "Do we fix them or fence it off?"
Sookiasian indicated he was leaning toward fencing, adding there is fence material inside the building.
"I do question spending the money to fix the steps," he said.
Members of the council agreed action was needed.
"We need to do something with the steps because it could be a tremendous liability," Councilman Bob Kuhs said.
