PORT DEPOSIT — “Anna was a little scared when she first started,” said Renee Dixon, executive director of Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding. “But now she’s so brave.”
Dixon was leading a riding lesson with Anna and Lea Lavingia, six- and eight-year-old sisters who enrolled this past summer, as well as Rebekah Ragan, a rider with cerebral palsy who has been attending Freedom Hills on and off for over 20 years.
Dixon shouted directions across the sandy arena as the sun sank west over the Susquehanna — ‘Turn left and head for the rainbows, Lea!’ or ‘Go all the way to the woods, Rebekah!’
For 39 years, Dixon has coached students of all ages through the finer points of handling, riding and caring for their more than 15 horses. Horseback riding helps participants mentally, physically and emotionally, she said, and having students with disabilities riding alongside those who are able-bodied allows everybody to feel more comfortable and confident as they learn.
“The horse gives them four strong legs that they can walk with,” Dixon said. “Somebody who mentally is fine but just has trouble walking can ride with a group of able-bodied people, and it puts them on the same playing field.”
Freedom Hills Therapeutics operates as a nonprofit alongside Rolling Hills Ranch, a for-profit program through which students of any age can pay for lessons. While those lessons have mostly kept up, the Freedom Hills Therapeutics programs have started to fall behind because they are still not able to bring out big groups of students.
Dixon works with a number of veterans, including from the Elkton Vet Center and from a Baltimore-based homeless shelter. She also runs a 12 week group program for the Department of Juvenile Services, teaching them responsibility as they learn their way around the tack room.
“We get the students to make up the rules, and we kind of guide them, but we ask what they think some good rules in a barn would be,” Dixon said. “We’ll work on working around your fears, teamwork, working together, timeliness.”
Dixon stressed that they are still more than happy to coordinate group lessons, and can ensure everyone stays masked and distanced. These organizations used to bus students out in large groups, but have mostly pulled the plug on in-person programs for the time being.
Freedom Hills shut down for seven weeks during the statewide lockdown earlier this year, but were able to reopen alongside most other businesses. They try to avoid having big groups all in the barn together, making a point to stay socially distanced and wear masks. Luckily, horses are immune to COVID-19.
In a normal year, Freedom Hills hosts their Freedom Cup fundraiser at Elkton’s Moose Family Center Lodge 851. This is no normal year, however, and like everything else in life, they’re going virtual. They’re hoping to bring in a fundraising bump through Saturday’s virtual event while giving participants a fun night of horse racing.
Typically, Dixon and her team arranges a series of twelve races, each with ten horses — these are pulled together from past years, all saved on video tape and randomly spliced together. Attendees can bet on individual horses and bid on silent auction items donated by the event’s sponsors, all while they enjoy a tasty dinner and drinks.
The virtual setup will include a book shared online and printed by Delmarva Power, another sponsor. Bidding is open now, and anyone is welcome to attend — Dixon thanked attendees for the support ahead of time.
They planned to hold the event in-person as usual in late November, but Dixon called it off.
“We didn’t want to be on the front page of the Cecil Whig because we were a COVID superspreader,” she joked. “We’re going virtual.”
You can support the Freedom Hills 2020 Virtual Freedom Cup at https:\bidpal.net\freedomcup.
