CHARLESTOWN — Supporters and friends of Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program helped raise more than $25,000 for the hippotherapy program in a Friday night gala held at The Wellwood.

The Port Deposit-based equine-assisted therapy program started by Renee Dixon in 1982 celebrated 40 years with a fundraiser that included a dinner, live and silent auction and a Balloon Bash.

“It’s been exciting to run a non-profit for 40 years,” Dixon told her audience at the Charlestown restaurant. “It’s exciting to get kids out of wheelchairs and get them riding.”

Open to people of all ages living with some level of physical, emotional, or mental challenges, Dixon said participants have run the gamut from 18 months to 99 years old with the help of “amazing and wonderful volunteers.”

One of those riders is Jake Schiable, who started coming to Freedom Hills at the suggestion of his therapist, Connie Muller-Thym. Schiable spoke at the gala.

“I enjoy meeting new people and volunteering with Miss Renee,” Schaible told the crowd. “I also enjoy competing in horse shows at the farm and the Maryland State Fair.”

However, Schaible said his experiences at Freedom Hills is more than what happens in the saddle. His interactions with two horses — Sonny and Rocko — have helped him deal with the loss of his mother.

“I bring apples to them every week,” Schiable said. He can be seen at the farm grooming the animals and hugging them as well. “The horses heal me every time.”

Looking directly at Dixon, Schaible said, “You changed my world.”

Steve Connelly, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture was in attendance on behalf of MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. Connelly presented Dixon with the Secretary’s Citation, which thanked her for starting the program and noted her “distinguished service to the community and your fellow citizens.”

The auction offered prizes that included horse tack and riding apparel, jewelry, wine, chocolates, excursions, gift certificates and more. In the Balloon Bash, the top prize was a collection of Yeti products such as a large cooler, cold packs and beverage containers.

The live auction was run by Andrew Goins.

