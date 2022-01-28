PORT DEPOSIT— Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program celebrates its 40th anniversary with a Gala Fundraiser Feb. 4 at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
The Gala will include a live and silent auction, dinner and music by Box Turtle Bob with George Gatchell as master of ceremonies. The fun begins at 6. Tickets can be ordered at https://one.bidpal.net/fhgala/welcome.
Renee Dixon, who founded Freedom Hills with help from her parents — the late Rosemarie and Bud Linton — and her sister, Robyn Sherrard, said this gala will be a night of fun, memories and prizes. The silent auction items are already online at the ticket website.
New this year is the Balloon Bash. There will be 40 balloons on display with the names inside of the people who donate $50. Three prizes are available, with first prize valued at $750.
“It’s a Yeti cooler full of Yeti products sponsored by Brand 3,” Dixon said. Positive Works Productions is sponsoring the second place prize a family photo shoot. Third prize is a trail ride for 10 people sponsored by Rolling Hills Ranch. Three balloons will be popped and the names inside will be the winners.
While Dixon said she will be dressed up, anyone who attends the Gala is welcome to dress from business casual to formal.
“We want people to be comfortable,” Dixon said.
Among the highlights of the evening will be a speech by Jake Schaible, one of the many riders in the Freedom Hills program.
“He’ll talk about what it’s like to ride at Freedom Hills,” Dixon said of Schaible, who is also active in Cecil County Special Olympics.
Freedom Hills began in 1982 with Dixon and her sister teaching one student. Hippotherapy — the science of horses as a therapeutic agent — wasn’t so well-known. Their first student was Mark Haupt.
“He was four years old when his parents trusted us to put the tiny young man who had a physical disability on the back of a pony to help him develop muscle strength,” Dixon said.
By 1985, Freedom Hills was only the second hippotherapy program in the country to offer Equine Facilitated Learning to military veterans. The program was also among the first Maryland Horse Discovery Centers.
Dixon is the co-author of “Courses For Horses,” a book used for Maryland Farm Based Education. She and Mary Shunk started the Maryland State Special Olympics Equestrian Sports. Freedom Hills is also a Premier Center for Professional Association for Therapeutic Horse (PATH) Sportsmanship.
One thing that has changed over four decades is that Dixon is not the only trainer these days. She has three PATH certified instructors on staff.
Rolling Hills Ranch is the other focus of Dixon’s attention. That’s the program that offers horseback riding, camps and other fun for those without physical, mental or emotional challenges.
“One of the best things about Freedom Hills TRP being at Rolling Hills Ranch is mainstreaming,” Dixon said. “When you watch a lesson here you may not know that a student has a disability until you see them off of their horse. Many “able bodied” children have learned so much by riding alongside the Freedom Hills students who happen to have disabilities.”
For more information on Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, including the Feb. 4 gala fundraiser, go to freedomhills.org.
