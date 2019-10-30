ELKTON — From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, the Motor Vehicle Administration in Elkton will be handing out free lighted bracelets for trick or treaters. Bracelets will be available at the MVA location at 105 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite A.
Bracelets are provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), who say they want children “to see and be seen” this Halloween.
MDOT SHA is providing the bracelets for children to wear while trick-or-treating and is distributing bookmarks with safety tips as part of its “Light Up for Safety” walk smart initiative.
“Light Up for Safety is an opportunity to stress the importance of pedestrian safety with both walkers and drivers,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater.
“With Halloween and the upcoming time change that will bring dusk earlier in the day, we want to make sure drivers and pedestrians are looking out for each other.”
Parents can pick up bracelets and bookmarks while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.