PERRYVILLE — If you are looking for free family fun in Cecil County this weekend you don’t have to look far.
Perryville’s Outreach Program and Perryville Police are serving up a free cookout at the police department off of Otsego Street Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Later in the day Community Connecting Us, a non profit group providing a multitude of programs and opportunities in Port Deposit, is starting a new feature dubbed “Second Saturday Sweet Summer Socials” from 6 until 8 p.m.
Danielle Hemling, director of the Perryville Outreach, invites people to stop by and enjoy a hot dog and chips, take a trip in the bounce house and take a tour of the police station.
The Rev. Reggie Sheppard, pastor of New Victory Christian Church and also chaplain of the town police force, will also be on hand to meet people and connect them with community services such as food and school supplies.
It’s also a good time to learn more about Outreach, a free program for children who live in Perryville. Members of Outreach can get afternoon homework help when school is in session and camp style fun all summer long. Children from kindergarten to high school are welcome.
Hemling has had the program, located at 418 Elm St., open during the day to help students with online learning and provide internet access. A Barbecue Bash was held a year ago to let members and the public know that the Outreach was allowed to re-open as the pandemic restrictions lightened.
Find out more on their Facebook page under PPD Outreach Program.
Erica Berge, director of Community Connecting Us, has continued to operate — — with safety precautions in place — — during the pandemic. That included food distribution, help at the holidays and free community-wide activities such as the most recent planter painting.
This is the first evening social, which Berge hopes will give people a chance to connect in a casual setting and find common ground.
“We wanted to do a block party,” Berge said. Instead the decision was made to hold the second Saturday events in June, July and August and build up to the block party in September.
Bring a sweet treat to share if you want to and come to Nesbitt Hall at 99 North Main St. and join in the fun and games and conversation.
“We’ll have decks of cards, badminton, corn hole, croquet, tether ball and kickball,” Berge said, adding folks are invited to bring their own games to share. Other organizations including Cecil County Public Library will be joining in along the way.
Berge said activities will also spill across the street to the grounds of the former Tome Memorial United Methodist Church, which Community Connecting Us now owns.
“We are really, really grateful and stoked and praising God,” Berge said. The plan, moving forward, is to turn the stately building into cultural center with galleries, performances and classes.
To find out more about all that Community Connecting Us offers check out their Facebook page.
