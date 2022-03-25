RISING SUN — With the Maryland Primary moved to July 19 candidates now have a little more time to campaign and Frank Esposito is wasting none of that time.
Esposito, a 61-year-old officer with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, is back on the ballot for a District 35 seat in the Maryland Senate. This time he’s challenging Jason Gallion again but Gallion, a Churchville farmer, is now the incumbent.
As an MDTA officer and retired member of the Maryland State Police, Esposito is an advocate for law enforcement as well as citizen rights to defend themselves.
“Without public safety and security you have no freedom,” Esposito said. “I am going to propose we become a constitutional carry state.”
He noted that the late Sen. Wayne Norman had concealed carry legislation introduced in the 2018 session of the Maryland General Assembly but died unexpectedly mid-session resulting in the legislation never getting out of committee. If elected, Esposito said he would revisit the bill.
“And if it doesn’t get out of committee then I go after it the next year,” he said.
Describing himself as an independent thinker, Esposito ran as such in 2018, but this time is on the Republican party ticket ,along with Gallion and Michelle Cristman. His 40 plus years in law enforcement have given him solid training in one area in particular that he feels will come in handy in the legislature.
“I have the experience to persuade the majority,” he said, adding that the status quo has to change.
“You have to be a leader and not go with the flow,” Esposito said.
Or perhaps Esposito wants to change the flow.
“We have to rally the people. We need to rise up as a people. That’s how our nation became great,” he said. He supports term limits and believes it is time for that to come before the voters.
“We need to get it on the ballot and let the people decide. Enough is enough,” he said.
Esposito also favors property tax cuts for senior citizens and educational assistance for veterans.
“There should be a 50% tax cut for a primary residence you’ve owned for at least 10 years. Senior citizens have paid their dues and their income is now limited,” he said. For those who have served in the military, he wants to see Maryland match the Montgomery GI Bill up to $50,000.
He also would prefer to eliminate the personal property tax for businesses but could accept a compromise.
“The fee alone is $300. It used to be $100. We need to become more business friendly,” he said. He believes that’s where his negotiating skills could be useful.
“You’ve got to be able to reach across the table and persuade them and make it good for everyone,” he said.
The current national climate regarding law enforcement concerns him.
“It’s bringing morale down. No one wants to be a cop any more,” he said. “This anti police legislation is not fair for police and not good for the public.”
One such bill in Annapolis would strip an officer of all his or her pension benefits if found guilty of committing a felony or lying. He reasons that is unfair to the officer’s family and children.
“And we need the Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights back,” he said. Maryland’s LEOBR was repealed a year ago and replaced with a new set of rules and policies. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the measure, however his veto was overridden by senators.
“The senate can now over ride a governor’s veto with 3/5 vote,” Esposito said. “I want to negotiate it to 2/3. We’d have a fighting chance.
“We need a fair balance of power,” he continued. “It’s time for we the people to take control of our destiny.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.