ELKTON — The Cecil Whig was on the scene after county firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 23 Foxwood Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. County fire companies, including first responders from Elkton, Perryville, Newark, Delaware and others, had a house fire under control by 2:50 p.m.
The fire's origin, officials said, was the front porch. The blaze was reported by a neighbor. Singerly Fire Chief Michele Ewing reported no one was in the home at the time of the incident.
Two firefighters sustained minor burns while tending to the structure fire. One refused treatment, and the other was taken to Union Hospital for treatment.
The source of the fire has not yet been confirmed, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
