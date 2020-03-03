NORTH EAST - A police and social services investigation is continuing after a 4-year-old student brought "numerous empty blue wax paper baggies" consistent with drug packaging into Bay View Elementary School on Tuesday and two other pupils - believed to have come into contact with one of those baggies in some way - were later taken to hospitals by their parents to be "checked for exposure," according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO school resources deputies responded to BVES at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, after school administrators reported that a pre-kindergarten-aged student had brought questionable baggies into the school, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
"The child brought in a cloth bag containing numerous empty blue wax paper baggies. Deputies recognized the baggies as those that are used to package controlled dangerous substances. The baggies were examined and no suspected drugs or drug residue were observed during this time. The baggies were seized as evidence by the deputies," Holmes outlined.
School personnel told deputies that "they believed two other students may have had contact with the baggies," according to Holmes, who noted that school officials notified the parents and guardians of the children who were present for the incident.
Holmes further reported that "deputies learned that two parents later took their children to local hospitals to be checked for exposure."
Deputies and Cecil County Child Protective Services caseworkers spoke with the student who purportedly brought the baggies to school, Holmes told the Cecil Whig. Investigators also went to that student's residence and made contact with a parent and a guardian of that child, as part of their probe, he reported.
"Obviously, we are concerned with the child's living conditions, so we responded to the residence in question," Holmes said, adding, "Deputies conducted a search of the residence. No illegal drugs or packaging materials were located inside the residence."
Because of the ongoing investigation and because the incident involved children, Holmes was not at liberty to provide more details regarding the police interaction with the child and with his or her parent and guardian, he explained.
As of early Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made, according to Holmes.
Holmes also reported that deputies learned later on Tuesday, after school had been dismissed for the day, that two BVES students had been taken to local hospitals by their parents to be checked for exposure.
The investigation is continuing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this incident become available.
