ELKTON - Investigators are seeking help from the community after four separate shootings in four different Elkton neighborhoods over the weekend - raising the total number of gunplay incidents in town to seven in less than two weeks, police reported Monday.
A 17-year-old male and 49-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds in the weekend shootings, according to Elkton Police Department officials, who further reported that an EPD officer has been credited with saving the life of the elder gunshot victim.
EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers referred to the shooting incidents from Friday night through Sunday afternoon as an "unprecedented weekend of gun violence."
Moreover, referencing the past two weeks, she reported that some of the shootings in Elkton since June 14 have occurred on neighborhood streets during the day, but, even so, detectives have been unable to gain useful information from witnesses and even victims.
"Some of these shootings occurred during daylight hours, when kids and families have been outside, yet no one is coming forward with information that may help us solve these cases and get the shooters off the streets," Rogers told the Cecil Whig on Monday morning.
The chief went on to emphasize the importance of members of the community speaking up.
"We need good citizens in these affected communities to partner with us to end the gun violence," said Rogers. "Bad things will continue to happen if good people don't speak up. If you see something, say something."
To that end, Rogers is urging people who have information that might help in these shooting investigations to call the EPD tip-line at 410-398-4200, ext. 13.
"I understand that people are frightened, but we need their help. People who call the tip-line can remain absolutely, totally anonymous," Rogers stressed.
As of Monday, EPD detectives had not determined if the shootings - which occurred on different days at different locations - are related.
(At least several of the shootings that have occurred since June 14, however, appear to be isolated incidents, given the circumstances surrounding the shootings. One of those shooting incidents resulted in EPD investigators arresting three suspects, one of whom is facing two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.)
A violent weekend
In the most recent weekend incident, EPD officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday after receiving an emergency dispatch regarding a victim of a shooting that had occurred moments earlier, police reported.
Officers found the victim - whom Rogers identified as Charles Michael Lowe, 49 - at the residence, which is where he lives, police said. Lowe had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper right leg, prompting one of the first responders - EPD Ofc. Anthony Devine - to swiftly apply a tourniquet, police added.
An ambulance crew rushed Lowe to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he remained on Monday, police reported.
"The hospital staff is crediting (Ofc.) Anthony Devine with saving the victim's life because he applied that tourniquet," Rogers noted.
Lowe told investigators that three unknown black men in hoodies barged into his home and opened fire, before fleeing, according to Rogers, who further reported that Lowe's mother also was at the residence when shooting occurred.
"We're calling this a home invasion. We believe he (the victim) was targeted, and we believe that this was probably drug-related," Rogers said, declining to elaborate due to the ongoing investigation.
Investigators gained little additional information from Lowe and his mother about the three men responsible for shooting him, according to police. As of Monday, investigators had not determined if all or only some of the intruders were armed and if all or some fired guns during that home invasion, police reported.
"It happened pretty quickly," Rogers said of the incident.
EPD detectives gathered evidence at that crime scene, but, again to preserve the integrity of the investigation, Rogers said she was not at liberty to elaborate. As part of the investigation, EPD detectives conducted a court-approved search of the victim's residence, police reported.
The first of the four shootings in the weekend series occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, when a boy, 17, of Wilmington, Del., suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back while he and a friend were on or near the street in the 100 block of Danford Drive, Rogers said.
Several people were in the area when the shooting occurred, but, even so, EPD investigators have received only scant details about the incident, she added.
"The shots were fired by a passenger in a vehicle," Rogers told the Whig, relaying that it was described as a "small, black car," which sped away after the shooting. "We don't know if he (the victim) was the intended target."
An ambulance crew rushed the wounded teen to Christiana Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged, police reported.
Then at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Saturday - some eight hours later - EPD officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Graymount Circle after receiving shots-fired complaints, marking the second incident in the weekend series, police said.
Investigators learned that an unknown gunman or gunmen fired several bullets at a home occupied by four adults, police added.
No one was wounded in the shooting - but a couple of bullets ripped through a living room window and entered the house, according to police. Two bullets struck the rain gutter above that window and one lodged in the window frame, police reported.
EPD detectives recovered shell casings, according to Rogers, who declined to specify the caliber or calibers and to provide other details, once again to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.
Then at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, some 24 hours later, EPD officers responded to the 100 block of Douglas Street in the Douglas Village neighborhood, once again, after receiving shots-fired complaints, marking the third incident in the weekend series of shootings, police reported.
During the on-scene investigation, EPD detectives determined that a parked vehicle on that block had been struck by a bullet, according to police.
"We don't know what the target was, and we don't have a motive," Rogers said.
A violent June
The four shooting incidents over the weekend are the latest in a month marked by gun violence in Elkton.
On June 14, at approximately 2 p.m., a man in the back seat of car opened fire on a man and a woman who were standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Main Street during an argument with at least one person in the vehicle - but none of the bullets hit them, police said.
In addition to the victims, police added, several people witnessed the shooting - which was caught on video by a nearby security camera.
EPD investigators have since arrested the alleged shooter - Charles Fredrick Clarke Jr., 20, of the 100 block of West Cecil Avenue in North East - and two purported co-conspirators, who are identified in court records as Elkton residents Joshua James Carey, 19, of the 400 block of West Pulaski Highway, and John Edward Magee, 18, of the 300 block of Buttonwoods Road. (See related story.)
Clarke is facing numerous charges, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to court records. Carey and Magee, who allegedly were in the car with Clarke at the time of the shooting, are facing lesser charges, court records show.
Then at approximately 3 a.m. on June 19 - five days later - someone shot Louis Antonio Lozada, 30, of Elkton, in the abdomen in the parking lot between Walt’s Tavern and the Family Dollar Store in the 300 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), in what investigators are calling a "domestic-related incident," police reported.
An ambulance crew rushed Lozado from Union Hospital in Elkton, where he had arrived earlier that morning in a private vehicle, to Christiana Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, police said. Lozada is expected to make a full recovery, police added.
As of Monday, an arrest had not been made in that shooting case.
Then at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 22 - three days later - EPD officers responded to the 100 block of East Village Drive after an unknown number of gunmen were involved in a shootout that occurred on that street, police reported.
No one was wounded during that exchange of gunfire - but nearby homes and unoccupied parked vehicle were riddled with bullet holes and indentations, police said. Residents were inside some of the homes that were struck by bullets, police added.
As of Monday, no arrests had been made.
A plea for help
On Monday morning, after the "unprecedented weekend of gun violence," Rogers posted a message on EPD's Facebook page - urging anyone with information that might help in these investigations to please come forward.
In addition to providing the agency's tip-line number of 410-398-4200, ext. 13, the EPD chief indicates that people with information also can call the main number at 410-398-4200 and speak with a detective; or email EPD Det. Shannon Comley at 244@elktonpd.org; or send a message through Facebook Messenger at @elktonpd1.
Whichever method of communication a tipster chooses, he or she can remain anonymous.
"Don't continue to live in fear - if you saw something . . . say something," a section of the Facebook post reads.
The Facebook message concludes with this Albert Einstein quote: "The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
