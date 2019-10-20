FAIR HILL — In a grand finale for the Dutta Corp.'s Fair Hill International four-star event, Erin Sylvester of Cochranville, Pa., and Paddy the Caddy took home the national championship, ending both horse and rider's long history at the course.
"It's special to have the finish that we've had this year, but I'm honestly going to be really, really sad. I was thinking about that the whole weekend," Sylvester said in a statement. "This was the first two-star that I did a long time ago. I love this event — it's a local event for us. It pulls the whole community together."
Sylvester and Paddy the Caddy also took home the Fair Hill Trophy as the overall winner, the Guy V. Henry Memorial Trophy and the United States Equestrian Team (USET) Foundation Gladstone Trophy, awarded to the highest-placed U.S athlete in the four-star and the Beale Wright Morris Memorial Trophy as the highest-placed female rider.
Paddy the Caddy, a 12-year-old thoroughbred owned by Frank and Kate McEntee, was guided under prolific Fair Hill trainer Graham Motion as a racehorse, but he never made it to the track. Motion famously brought Animal Kingdom to the Preakness in 2011 after winning that year’s Kentucky Derby.
Instead, the horse transitioned to eventing, a triathlon sport with dressage (precision movements), cross-country and stadium jumping. Beyond Motion’s tutelage, the 12-year-old thoroughbred blazed a new trail with impressive results from other competitions with Sylvester, including competing in the Land Rover Kentucky five-star earlier this year.
"He felt a little bit tired, but he has endless heart to do the best he can when he's in the ring," Sylvester said in a press release. "It's been my goal to get this event done and done well for a while now. We've hit a few bumps in the road during the season, so it was great to put that all behind us and have a good weekend."
Woods Baughman of Lexington, Ky. and C’est La Vie 135 triumphed as the national champions for the three-star eventing competition. The rider and horse blazed into first place after the cross-country course on Saturday, and marked Baughman's first time running the course clear.
“It was awesome. He's just a giant galloping horse and he just tore into [the course],” he told press on Saturday. “He can be very stubborn but once he switches on, he's all business. He's so honest, if you keep him straight, he'll jump anything in front of him."
Along with the title, Baughman took home the Heartwood Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the overall winner of the three-star division, and the Sea Horse Farm Perpetual Trophy which is presented to the owner of the winning horse in the three-star division.
Changes on the horizon
Last weekend marked the end of an era to three-day competition as many in the equestrian community know it. For 31 years, Dutta Corp. has hosted a three-star event off Gallaher Road, a beautiful area with rolling hills that enticed riders with one of the toughest cross-country courses, and several spectators to see the best of the best.
It has also hosted a four-star event during this time, including the last of its kind at Fair Hill last weekend.
Next year, Dutta Corp. and the county will welcome a new five-star event — one of two in the United States and one of seven in the entire world. The new event comes with a $20 million new arena, complete with all-weather surfaces, a timber track and a cross-country course designed by Olympic eventing medalist Ian Stark.
“This is a big deal. These are the best riders that come here, and this is such a beautiful area,” Kristina Byrd of Oxford, Pa., told the Whig. “We absolutely would come back for the five-star.”
Byrd and her friends were among the hundreds of spectators that tailgated the cross-country event on Saturday. The group has come to Fair Hill for at least five years, and this time came with an elaborate breakfast spread of fruit, bread and other food and mimosas.
The group set up camp on the hill along Gallaher road so they could see horses and riders vault the elaborate jumps at high-speeds.
“You learn a lot watching them, from how the rider sits to how they approach a jump,” Byrd said.
Jennifer Janulewicz of Landenberg, Pa., planned on walking the course because she wanted to see a horse jump each obstacle during the day.
“I wish cross-country was more than one day, because I do want to explore and walk the whole site, and check out the vendors village,” she said. “When I moved from Philadelphia, I really had no idea I was moving into horse country, with [Fair Hill] right in my backyard.”
Catie Roe and Kate Alfree had been coming out to Fair Hill for years to ride, but this is the third year of tailgating. Roe liked to keep track of the horses colors and breeds as they thundered past their tent.
“There’s no difference between rider and horse, it’s a team working together. That’s what makes them exceptional,” Alfree explained. “The bond between them.”
For Roe, the five-star would take the small event hosted by the site she grew up with to the next level.
“It’s amazing news, because it seems like a few people know about Fair Hill. It’s going to get bigger and even bring a higher level of competition,” she said. “Even with the four-star you get to see people who’ve gone to the Olympics and a lot of local talent too. With the [Kentucky] five-star, it’s a lot of great riders, and it’s all going to be kept in a local level in my backyard.”
Fair Hill International served as a belated birthday present for Debi Detwiler, of Medford, N.J. She and her friends tailgated near the stream where horses are tasked with jumping over a hurdle and into the water.
From her vantage point, under a tent where coffee and bottles of wine sat next to a vase filled with yellow roses, Detwiler could see the horses leave the start line and charge down the winding course, and catch them as they galloped down the hill.
“I used to ride, and I did some low-level eventing so my friends decided to do this for my birthday,” Detwiler said. “Tailgating is a lot of fun, and I don’t have to drive far for it. But it’s a lot more fun when you have a person that knows a little about eventing to explain it.”
Even though the event drew out a considerable crowd, Detwiler was still surprised that Fair Hill International did not attract even more people.
“Kentucky [five-star] is huge and it’s always packed. I would probably come back for the five-star because going to Kentucky involves flights — unless you’re willing to make an 9-hour drive — hotel rooms and car rentals. Here, you wouldn’t have to schedule a whole week.”
For riders, the future five-star was met with enthusiasm and some reflection. Canadian Waylon Roberts and Lancaster, who claimed first place for the four-star cross-country, was thrilled with the Fair Hill five-star introduction next year.
“Having the five-star in North America at Fair Hill at the new venue that they're constructing is really exciting,” Roberts told press on Saturday night. “It's exciting for eventing internationally, not just North America. We've always been playing catch-up with Europe over here. Having more events at that high level is important for everybody in eventing on this side of the pond."
Holly Payne Caravella, who tied for third in the three-star cross-country with CharmKing, had ridden Fair Hill for a number of competitions in the past years, and was pleased she could have one last ride.
“It’s going to be totally different next year… it’s kind of sad because there’s so much history here and I’ve ridden a lot of horses here. But it’s fun to have my last trip around it before it changes,” she said.
For Juli Seabring of Elkton, the upcoming five-star represents a changing tide. She and Welbourne came in the middle of the pack for the three-star competition. While countless hours were put into getting there, Seabring was confident that Welbourne would make it to the four-star, but perhaps with a different rider.
On a positive note, the five-star spells a new goal to Seabring to strive for — as well as an anchor, since Appleton Equestrian, her farm, is close by.
“We’re so excited, since my riding business is right there. It’s a little reassuring that the five-star will be right here and it’s something to work toward,” she said. “I wish more people understood the rich background behind eventing, because it dates back to the military and calvary. It’s an historic sport.”
