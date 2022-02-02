BEL AIR — An investigation is continuing after a fiery, two-vehicle crash near Bel Air killed four people and seriously injured another person, according to the Maryland State Police.
Based on the preliminary investigation, a Toyota RAV4 driven by Mary Yvonne Mejia, 54, of Bel Air, was traveling north on the Route 1 Bel Air Bypass shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Monday, when she maneuvered her SUV into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass a vehicle, police said.
After maneuvering into the opposing traffic lane, police added, Mejia’s Toyota crashed head-on into a Honda Civic, rolled onto its side and then caught fire.
“Three state troopers arrived on scene before firefighters or EMS personnel. The troopers used their state police-issued fire extinguishers to slow the fire, then entered the (Toyota) vehicle and pulled out the three victims,” an MSP spokesperson outlined.
One of Mejia’s passengers, Mary Catherine Blosse, 73, of Bel Air, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police reported. Also pronounced dead at the scene were the driver and the passenger of the Honda — Craig Charles Faunce, 34, and Allison Mae Faunce, 35, both of Joppa.
MSP helicopter crews flew Mejia and her other passenger, whom investigators identified only as a 53-year-old woman, to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police said. Mejia died later at that trauma hospital, police added. Update information regarding the injured passenger was unavailable, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The deadly crash forced emergency workers to close a segment of Route 1 — both lanes — for about four hours, police reported.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the fatal collision.
