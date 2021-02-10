NORTH EAST - Four volunteer firefighters suffered burns - two of them on approximately 20 percent of their bodies - early Wednesday morning while battling a blaze at a vacant house in a mobile home neighborhood near North East, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Maryland State Police helicopter crews flew two Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company firefighters from the scene in Lakeside Mobile Home Park to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where, as of approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they were listed in "serious but stable" condition with burns to their upper bodies, Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire told the Cecil Whig.
An ambulance crew transported a third CVFC firefighter from the scene to that same burn center, Alkire said. That firefighter, who suffered burns to his hands, is expected to be released later Wednesday, he added.
In addition, an ambulance crew drove a North East Volunteer Fire Company firefighter from the scene to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was treated for burns to his upper body and then released, according to Alkire.
Those four were among approximately 40 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies that responded when a neighbor called 911 at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, after discovering the burning building in the 100 block of Superior Court, fire officials reported.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers arrived at the scene first, according to Alkire. "A deputy tried to breach the door with a sledgehammer, believing that someone was inside the burning building," Alkire noted.
NEVFC, which served as the on-scene command unit, arrived there moments later and, seconds after that, CVFC reached the site, fire officials reported.
With smoke and fire showing inside the vacant mobile home, four volunteer firefighters - three with CVFC and one with NEVFC - entered the burning building through the front door to attack the blaze from inside the structure, which is a common practice, according to Alkire.
"They made a left, once they were inside the trailer, and, within seconds, the conditions deteriorated. The fire flashed within the house and it spread very quickly. They could no longer exit through the door they had used to enter," Alkire outlined, further reporting that a "mayday" was called, which he likened to an "all-hands-on-deck" situation and a signal for firefighters inside the building to evacuate.
The four firefighters escaped from the burning building through a window, with the assistance of MSP troopers and CCSO deputies, fire officials reported. "They (troopers and deputies) ran up to the window and pulled the firefighters out," Alkire explained.
After receiving initial medical attention at the scene, the four injured firefighters were transported to their respective hospitals.
It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, according to Alkire.
MOSFM investigators determined that the fire started on the rear exterior of the vacant, single-wide mobile home and then "breached into the interior," Alkire reported.
But as of late Wednesday morning, with MOSFM detectives still working at the scene, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, as did the reason for the rapid spread of the flames after the four firefighters had entered the mobile home, Alkire said. In addition, he added, investigators still were trying to identify the property owner.
"It appears that this mobile home has a history of being used by homeless people," Alkire commented.
