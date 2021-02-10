NORTH EAST - Investigators have concluded that an arsonist, or arsonists, is responsible for a fire at a vacant mobile home near North East that resulted in four volunteer firefighters suffering burns early Wednesday morning while battling the deliberately-set blaze, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
"We have confirmed that this fire was intentionally set. The person or people doused the front porch with ignitable liquid, which we suspect is gasoline, and also circled the house with it and then ignited it. This is an arson," Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday afternoon.
Alkire reported that a specially-trained scent dog, K9 Katrina, "alerted multiple times" to the presence of accelerant during an aftermath, fire-scene investigation on the property in the 100 block of Superior Court in Lakeside Mobile Home Park.
"We also collected multiple pieces of evidence, and it has been sent to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for analysis," Alkire said, declining to specify the gathered evidence in an effort to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information that might help detectives investigating this intentionally-set blaze, which occurred in the 100 block of Superior Court less than one hour after midnight on Wednesday, is asked to call the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal arson hotline at 410-386-3050.
Maryland State Police helicopter crews flew two Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company firefighters from the fire scene to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where, as of Thursday, they continued to receive treatment for burns to their upper bodies, according to Alkire, who noted that the burns covered 20 percent of their bodies.
Downgraded from "serious but stable" condition to "stable condition," one of those firefighters is expected to be discharged from that hospital on Friday, Alkire reported.
An ambulance crew transported a third CVFC firefighter from the scene to that same burn center, Alkire said. That firefighter, who suffered burns to his hands, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
In addition, an ambulance crew drove a North East Volunteer Fire Company firefighter from the scene to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was treated for burns to his upper body and then released, according to Alkire.
Those four were among approximately 40 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies that responded when a neighbor called 911 at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, after discovering the burning, unoccupied mobile home in the 100 block of Superior Court, fire officials reported.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies and MSP troopers arrived at the scene first, according to Alkire. "A deputy tried to breach the door with a sledgehammer, believing that someone was inside the burning building," Alkire commented.
NEVFC, which served as the on-scene command unit, arrived there moments later and, seconds after that, CVFC reached the site, fire officials reported.
With smoke and fire showing inside the vacant mobile home, four volunteer firefighters - three with CVFC and one with NEVFC - entered the burning building through the front door to attack the blaze from inside the structure, which is a common practice, according to Alkire.
"They made a left, once they were inside the trailer, and, within seconds, the conditions deteriorated. The fire flashed within the house and it spread very quickly. They could no longer exit through the door they had used to enter," Alkire outlined, further reporting that a "mayday" was called, which he likened to an "all-hands-on-deck" situation, and a signal sounded for firefighters inside the building to evacuate.
The four firefighters escaped from the burning building through a window, with the assistance of MSP troopers and CCSO deputies, fire officials reported. "They (troopers and deputies) ran up to the window and pulled the firefighters out," Alkire explained.
After receiving initial medical attention at the scene, the four injured firefighters were transported to their respective hospitals.
It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, according to Alkire.
The blaze destroyed the vacant, single-wide mobile home, which is owned by Lakeside Sales, LLC., Alkire reported.
"It appears that this mobile home has a history of being used by homeless people," Alkire said.
MOSFM investigators concluded that the fire was intentionally set by an unknown person or people and that it started on the rear exterior of the empty mobile home, Alkire said. The deliberately-set blaze then "breached into the interior," he added.
As of Thursday, investigators still were trying to determine the reason for the rapid spread of the flames after the four firefighters had entered the mobile home, according to Alkire.
(1) comment
I pray for a speedy recovery and God bless all Volunteer Firefighters you all are awesome
