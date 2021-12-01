Marie Madron gives a check to Kenmore Elementary School 5th grade science teacher, Amy Ide, with principal Paula Webster. Ide was one of four Cecil County Public School Teachers to receive a a mini-grant from the Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association.
COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL ASSOCIATION
North East High School chemistry teacher, Bridget Brennan, being presented her check by Charlene Metzger with Day Mashongamhende, CCPS science coordinator, and principal David Dollenger. Brennan was one of four teachers honored with mini-grants from the Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association.
COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL ASSOCIATION
Rising Sun Middle School’s art teacher, Kyle Gruber, receives a check from Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association President Anne Humphrey. Gruber, accompanied by principal Dr. Stuart Hutchinson and CecilRSPA committee members Charlotte Mehoskey and Marie Madron, was one of four teachers honored with mini-grants.
COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL ASSOCIATION
Chesapeake City/Cecilton Elementary School art teacher, Jennifer Barry, received a check from Charlene Metzger, as part of the Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association mini-grant program.
COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL ASSOCIATION
CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association restarted their new tradition of giving mini-grants to teachers to help fund creative projects in local public schools.
Four teachers received the award this year, each receiving up to $200 for a project to be completed this year. The winning teachers were Kenmore Elementary School science teacher Amy Ide, Rising Sun Middle School art teacher Kyle Gruber, North East High School Chemistry teacher Bridget Brennan, and Chesapeake City/Cecilton art teacher Jennifer Barry.
Brennan is going to use her grant to buy a class set of “The Disappearing Spoon” by Sam Kean for her project “Chemistry in Human Context.”
“This book provides stories behind the discoveries that fuel scientific progress,” Brennan said.
Barry used her grant to purchase child friendly weaving looms for fiber art, Gruber purchased mounted animal skeletons, along with insects and fossils so students can learn how to draw animals.
“My hope is that with this lesson students can take what they learned and apply it to real world careers in scientific illustration, from scientific drawings of creatures in textbooks to video games design,” Gruber said.
Ide, inspired by a class trip to Fair Hill Nature Center, purchased a microscope for her students.
The association first gave out the mini-grants in 2019.
“It allows creative teachers to do just a little bit more,” association member Betsy VanCulin said.
Interested teachers apply with a project that will benefit the children they teach, and at the end of the year they submit their results.
The mini-grants are funded from the association’s four luncheons a year along with donations from individual retired school personnel. The association also gives out scholarships for Cecil County College students who are pursuing an education degree. Readers interested in learning more can go to http://cecilrspa.org/CecilRSPA.html
