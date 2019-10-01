ELKTON — Community journalism is often an exceedingly thankless job.
Covering municipal and county government and community events can be tedious, and often the public remembers only our blunders. There are long nights, weekends and an endless string of sacrifices that one makes in order to provide the first and most accurate accounting of history.
And for an editor, that goes double.
Former Cecil Whig editor Jacob Owens knows the struggle, sacrifice and the unending grind of producing a local newspaper in print and online all too well. A devoted journalist, husband and father, Owens has a sharp mind and unending patience.
He was responsible for the daily drip of Cecil County news for ten years, and every Cecil County resident owes him a debt of gratitude — none likely more than myself and our small, tight knit staff at the Whig.
Owens left the Whig earlier this month, and each day I work to carry on in the dearth of experience he left behind. The learning curve is steep, but we are a lucky few here at the Cecil Whig. We've all been benefiting from his mentorship and expertise since well before my time at the Whig.
And it's not only journalists and citizens that have benefited from the tutelage and work product of Owens. The award-winning journalist and editor was honored late last month by the County Council during its last work session meeting of September.
"This is a special presentation for me," said council president Bob Meffley last Tuesday prior to awarding Owens with an official citation.
"I just want to tell you, this gentleman — many a night we would do some of the most boring meetings in my life. And there was always two of us there. And I was number one, and Jake was number two. I can say, I appreciate what you’ve done for the county. I appreciate your service and you've done a great job."
Members of the County Council representing all five districts included Meffley, Vice President Jackie Gregory, Al Miller, George Patchell and Bill Coutz. Each took a turn at the podium reading the following citation in honor of Owens:
Cecil County, Maryland.
Whereas Jacob Owens was born in Abilene, Texas and grew up in Wilmington, Delaware;
Whereas he graduated from University of Delaware with a bachelor's degree in English and international relations, and;
Whereas Jake Owens joined the Cecil Whig in 2009 as a reporter and was promoted soon after to news editor and then executive editor in 2012, and;
Whereas Jake is very talented with a great attitude and has shown his commitment to local and community news, and;
Whereas Jake managed a team of reporters to produce news, photographs and videos for the Cecil County community, and;
Whereas, he has kept our community informed and courageously stood up to elected officials and other powerful interests, to get the whole story, and;
Whereas responsible journalism is integral to a well informed public and effective democracy;
Now, therefore be it here by resolved that we, the County Executive and County Council of Cecil County hereby honor and commend Jake Owens for his 10 years of outstanding service to Cecil County community and extend our best wishes for him in the future.
After the proclamation, Owens's staff and other members of the public present at the meeting offered a round of well-deserved applause.
"It's been like a farewell tour the last couple of weeks," Owens said to the council. "I just want to thank really every elected and appointed County official and last municipal officials of last 10 years. From the Board of County Commissioners when I started, to Tari Moore's administration and now this administration, and all the council members along the way."
Owens went on to extoll the respectful and reciprocal relationship the Whig enjoys with Cecil County's public officials.
"We can't do what we do without you guys and your cooperation, your help," he said. "So the fact that we've enjoyed a good relationship with our elected officials is somewhat unique to our county, and we've always appreciated that you guys work with us so we can better inform the public."
The staff of the Cecil Whig and the people and officials countywide couldn't be more proud of Owens, and more grateful for his professional guidance, discerning eye, general brilliance and continued friendship.
