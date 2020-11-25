ELKTON — Carolyn Rogers started working with the Elkton Police Department in July 1990 as a meter maid — a civilian position.
On Tuesday, some 30 years later, after becoming a sworn police officer and then ascending meteorically through the ranks, Rogers, 51, was appointed EPD chief — making her the first woman in department history to hold that highest position.
Elkton Police Department Chief Carolyn Rogers now will supervise 45 sworn officers and 8 civilian support staff employees.
“It is a great story: Coming in at an entry level position as a civilian and then becoming a police officer and then working her way up every single rank in the department, before culminating with her appointment to the top-cop position — chief of police,” marveled EPD Capt. Joseph G. Zurolo, an agency spokesman.
Rogers, who had been serving at the rank of lieutenant since 2001, applied for the position after the previous full-time chief, Matthew Donnelly, retired in August, ending a 31-year career with EPD, the last seven of which as the department’s leader.
Elkton Town Administrator Lewis George named Rogers as the new EPD chief on Tuesday, after interviewing her and other candidates.
Not only does Rogers possess 30 years of law enforcement experience in a wide range of police work areas, she gained all of that with EPD — meaning Rogers knows the department and the community extremely well, according to George.
“She is very capable, and I am confident that she will do an excellent job,” George said, after commenting, “She has 30 years of experience as a law enforcement officer here and she worked her way all the way up the ranks, which is a testament to her diligence.”
Rogers is looking forward to serving as EPD chief because, in part, she will be leading a department marked by dedicated law enforcement officers and support staff employees, some of whom she has worked with for many years, she said.
“I am honored to be their chief,” Rogers remarked. “I have received so many well wishes from everyone and so much support. When I came back (after learning of her promotion), balloons filled my office and there was a cake.”
Path to the top
Born and raised in Cecil County, Rogers graduated from North East High School in 1987 and then enrolled in what was then known as Cecil Community College in Bay View — although she still hadn’t settled on a career choice at that point.
“Being a law enforcement officer was never a thought in my head. No one in my family was a police officer. It was just never on my radar,” Rogers said.
Rogers’ friend suggested that they sign up for some criminal justice courses — not entirely for academic reasons, however.
“My high school girlfriend said, “Let’s take some criminal justice classes, and we can meet some guys’,” Rogers recalled, chuckling.
Those criminal justice classes planted the seed from which Rogers’ desire to serve as a law enforcement officer grew.
“I enjoyed those classes so much. They were so interesting to me,” Rogers said, qualifying with a laugh, “I did not meet a guy, though.”
In 1990, Rogers learned that EPD had an opening for a public service officer position, a civilian post, and she persistently pursued that job.
“The title was 'public service officer,' but that essentially means 'meter maid.' I just bugged him (the EPD lieutenant) until he hired me,” Rogers said.
Rogers worked as a meter maid for only two months, from July 1990 to September 1990, walking around downtown Elkton and leaving $2 parking tickets on the windshields of vehicles in violation.
“In September 1990, I made it known that I wanted to be a police officer. I saw the police officers and thought to myself, ‘I can do what these guys are doing’,” Rogers said.
She met with then-Chief Cal Krammes Jr., who passed away in August 2013, and he conducted an “unorthodox interview” in which he tried to measure her gumption by playing the devil’s advocate.
“He said, ‘I think women should be barefoot and in the kitchen,” and I joked back, ‘You have not had my cooking’,” Rogers said. “He was not trying to offend me. He was seeing how I would react. He saw that I stood my ground and diffused the situation with humor.”
(To keep things in perspective, Rogers noted that there had been only two female EPD officers at that point, some 30 years ago. Rogers would be the third female officer with that agency.)
Rogers entered the Baltimore City Police Academy in October 1990, and she graduated after several grueling weeks of training, both physical and academic.
After completing the agency’s field training in January 1991, Rogers, at age 21, started serving as an EPD patrol officer.
From there, Rogers climbed up the ranks to officer first class, corporal, sergeant and lieutenant, which she reached in 2001, approximately 10 years after she had joined EPD.
During her 30 years with the department, thus far, Rogers has served stints as a detective in the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division; as a D.A.R.E officer who worked with children in schools and with at-risk youngsters in neighborhoods; and as a drug enforcement officer. Rogers also has served numerous other stints within the agency.
And now she is chief of the Elkton Police Department, some 30 years after writing parking tickets — as a civilian — for that very agency.
“God leads you on your path. God has moved obstacles for me. I am blessed and I have had an amazing career so far. I have had every position in this agency,” Rogers said, before commenting, “I love being a police officer, and I can’t imagine myself doing anything different.”
