ELKTON — A man who inappropriately touched a female student in a classroom while he was employed as a Perryville High School choir teacher is serving three years of supervised probation, after pleading guilty to an assault charge as part of a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant, Nathan Edward Carns, 39, during a courtroom hearing on Feb. 18 after Carns had pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, as part of that plea agreement.
Whelan then suspended all of that sentence, except for the one day that Carns spent in the Cecil County Detention Center after his May 12 arrest, before he was released on $25,000 unsecured personal bond, court records show.
The judge ordered Carns to serve three years of supervised probation and listed several conditions, including that Carns “continue with mental health treatment” and that, as part of the overall plea agreement, he “surrender (his) teaching license and agree to never apply for one in the future.” Whelan also ordered Carns to stay away from the victim.
Carns reportedly is serving his three years of supervised probation in Charles County, where he now lives. Prosecutors reported that Carns had left the Cecil County Public School system on his own volition at some point before the allegations leading to the criminal case against him were made.
In response to a Cecil Whig query, Kelly Keeton, a CCPS spokeswoman, reported that Carns was employed by the public school system from 2006 to 2019 and that he was a PHS music teacher.
Court records indicate that Carns committed the second-degree assault to which he pleaded guilty at some point between Sept. 1, 2015 and July 1, 2017. It was a period of time in which Carns, according to the allegations made by the victim, who is 22 now, engaged in a pattern of unwanted touching and attention.
Carns’ second-degree assault conviction relates directly to Carns placing his hand on the victim’s thigh and telling the student that he found her to be “desirable,” according to prosecutors. That incident occurred inside PHS during the school day in 2017 and, at that time, the victim was 17 years old. The victim told the Cecil Whig that she was wearing a sports uniform skirt when the incident occurred.
“It was inappropriate touching. He touched her at the top of her thigh. It wasn’t overtly sexual, but it certainly was inappropriate,” Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer summarized.
Dellmyer further reported that Carns was the victim’s teacher at the time; and, therefore, he breached the trust that comes with that position of authority.
The victim approved of the plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Seth Giller and Carns’ defense lawyer, Thomas A. Pavlinic of Annapolis, according to Dellmyer.
During the sentencing portion of the Feb. 18 courtroom hearing, the victim read aloud a lengthy victim-impact letter in which she detailed the lingering, emotional impact that Carns’ unwanted touching has had on her.
In that statement, the victim also provided accounts of how Carns manipulated teacher-student situations, some of which were one-on-one, as part of his pattern of misconduct over nearly two years. The victim recalled questioning herself as to whether or not she was overacting to the incidents that made her feel uncomfortable. She also remembered not knowing who she could talk to about the incidents.
“Carns’ actions against me completely changed how I view the people around me and their intentions. I used to be a very trusting person, but now I feel like that optimistic part of me has been switched out for paranoia that someone would abuse their power over me, just like Carns did, and I’ll be trapped. I’ve been in therapy for about 3 years now, trying to heal this part of me. I’ve progressed, but nothing will ever remove the impact of the trauma he’s inflicted or the subsequent PTSD from my life completely,” a portion of the victim-impact reads.
A section of the victim-impact statement addresses how Carns interacted with his students.
“Throughout high school, one of Mr. Carns’ go-to tactics was to compliment all of the young girls that he found attractive in plain sight in public situations. The compliments started out tame, like calling me “cute” in front of the class, but they progressively got more unsettling. He would publicly state that “he had the prettiest choir in Cecil County” after the yearly county choir festival. He would call me and my friends the ‘pretty white girl group.” He eventually even said things as overt as stating ‘he would date me if he could.’ He would compliment me in private and they would be much more specific,” that segment of the letter reads.
