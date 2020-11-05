RISING SUN — Police have filed an assault charge against a woman who allegedly attacked her mother last week — an incident that led to the seizure of 45 animals “found living in neglectful conditions” inside the suspect’s downtown Rising Sun residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Rising Sun Police Department investigators charged the suspect, Crystal Lorrain Romine, 38, with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and served her an arrest warrant on Friday, court records show.
Scheduled for a Jan. 20 trial, Romine is free on personal recognizance, according to court records.
As of Thursday, however, no charges had been filed in connection with the 45 animals that officers with the Animal Welfare Division of Cecil County Animal Services seized from Romine’s residence in the unit block of South Queen Street on Oct. 26.
Investigators reported that Romine had been living with those animals at that 10 S. Queen St. address, where she had operated a storefront pet shop and her Eden Rehab and Rescue, an animal welfare non-profit.
Specifically, the confiscated animals included 17 cats, three dogs, three snakes, one guinea pig, two turtles, one tarantula, two birds, 13 goldfish, and three beta fish, according to Cecil County Government spokeswoman Jennifer Lyall, who further reported that CCAS agents also removed two dead animals from the place.
“The animals were found to be kept in deplorable conditions, including limited access to fresh food and water,” Lyall said.
The agents transported the seized animals to CCAC’s headquarters near Chesapeake City, where they are “actively receiving appropriate care including medical, behavioral, and enrichment therapy,” she added.
RSPD Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson told the Cecil Whig that officers discovered the purported neglected animals living in alleged squalor inside Romine’s residence while conducting an assault investigation and they, in turn, contacted CCAS officers.
Officers responded to an apartment across the street from Romine’s residence at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, after Romine’s mother, Dawn Satterfield, called authorities and reported that Romine had assaulted her on the previous night while Satterfield was seated on a couch at her daughter’s “residence/workplace,” according to Peterson and charging documents.
“Out of nowhere, Crystal Romine, in an alcohol-fueled rage, grabbed (her mother) off the couch and slammed her to the ground. Once on the ground, Romine got on top of her and proceeded to slam her head against the floor,” court records allege.
Satterfield told investigators that she had “contusions and bumps to the back of her head,” in addition to a possible dislocated shoulder and bruising to her arms, police said. Satterfield refused medical treatment, however, when Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics arrived at the scene, police added.
After officers had interviewed Satterfield, they went across South Queen Street to Romine’s residence at her former pet shop to interview Romine about the alleged assault, Peterson reported. Officers also went there to check on Romine’s welfare, because her mother had expressed concern regarding Romine’s mental health, according to Peterson.
An ambulance crew transported Romine from her residence to an area hospital, according to Peterson, who explained, “(Officers) could tell she was having some sort of mental health issue.”
Later on Oct. 26, CCAS agents seized 45 animals found inside Romine’s residence.
It marked the second time in 21 months that CCAS agents had seized animals in the care of Romine, who is the founder of Eden Rehab and Rescue, an animal welfare nonprofit, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
In January 2019, after receiving complaints, CCAS investigators seized a total of 63 animals from Romine while conducting two search and seizure warrants, one at her storefront space at 10 S. Queen St. in Rising Sun — the same place the seizure of animals occurred on Oct. 26 — and at a kennel space she rented from Captain’s Quarters on Deaver Road near Elkton, court records show.
Relating to that animal seizure, investigators allege that Romine intentionally tortured three dogs and that she failed to provide “nutritious food in sufficient quantity,” as well as proper amounts of water and space and necessary veterinary care for the animals in her care, according to charging documents.
Romine, who has maintained her innocence in previous Cecil Whig articles, is facing 121 animal cruelty charges relating to that January 2019 seizure of animals, court records show. Her jury trial, which is expected to last three days, is scheduled to start on Jan. 11, according to court records.
