PERRYVILLE — Money will be put in the town’s next budget to demolish the former home of the Outreach Program after a vote by the mayor and commissioners approved the plan.
Denise Breder, town administrator, suggested a $20,000 line item in the fiscal 2021 budget to cover the demolition and site clean up of 550 Otsego St.
“We suggest after you demolish it, leave a few parking spaces, do some landscaping and replant some trees that had to be taken down,” Breder told the Perryville board.
Breder also suggested signs be erected director motorists to only park in those designated spaces. That idea came from a discussion with the homeowner next door to the building, who had to deal with the flow of vehicles to and from the police sponsored after school program, which is free for all school-aged children.
After a discussion of the issue in October Breder led a group to study the property to determine if it had any use left either as town office space, a rental property or whether it should simply be sold. Perryville purchased the 1941 house in 2011 for $125,000 and spent another $45,000 to get it ready for use by the OP.
Even though IKEA came alongside the program and renovated both floors of the former family house the structure had recurring problems with flooding in the basement and a contractor informed the town that the front porch was pulling away from the building.
“It would cost $38,000 just to fix the porch,” Breder told the board.
The Outreach Program moved out of the building in August and relocated in the Dominic Cifaldo Building at the corner of Elm Street and Susquehanna Avenue.
The Otsego Street house has been closed up and winterized and will be leveled some time in 2020.
