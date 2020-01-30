ELKTON — The Cecil County Office of Land Use & Development Services has sent a letter to the owner of the former Perryville Outlets property that it has 90 days to respond or the remaining structures would be demolished.
Perryville Mayor Robert Ashby said the town brought it to the county’s attention because of the condition of the site.
In a letter obtained by the Cecil Whig dated Jan. 24, Rick Wyre, Building Inspector III for the county, numerous problems were found at the property owned by SamBenHeather LLC, which deemed the property “unsafe” and in violation of County Building Code Section 157-8:
“One in which all or any part thereof is found to be dangerous to life, health or the safety of the public or the occupants of the premises or structure or, because it is so damaged, decayed, dilapidated, structurally unsafe or of such faulty construction or unstable foundation, it is likely to partially or completely collapse.”
Perryville Outlets closed in October 2016.
SamBenHeather — registered in 2017 by Samuel Kirschenbaum, a New York-based real estate developer, according to state records — purchased the Heather Lane property for $2 million in September 2017. Earlier that year, the Cecil County Council voted to bring the 31-acre tract into the enterprise zone map, making certain development eligible for tax breaks and other assistance.
Representatives for Kirschenbaum and a New Jersey developer, J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc., got preliminary approval in Sept. 2017 from Perryville to build warehouses on the property, a decision which the town overturned in Feb. 2019 citing findings that changing the zoning from C2 to Planned Infill Redevelopment was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan. SamBenHeather lost a court battle to overturn the decision.
Ashby said the property is now an eyesore. Even though vehicle access is prohibited it has not stopped squatters and vandals, Ashby said. Photos shared by the town show graffiti and smashed windows on buildings, broken doors and concrete, and overgrown grass and weeds.
“It looks like Chernobyl,” he said, referring to the abandoned Ukrainian town that was ground zero of a 1986 nuclear power plant failure.
Ashby said there is evidence that people may have been living on the property, or at least frequenting the site.
In the letter sent to SamBenHeather LLC the county instructed the company to begin the permitting process for demolition and stabilization of the remaining land to include grading and seeding of the disturbed ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.