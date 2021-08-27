Luis Morales, 57, is free on $350,000 bond after his arrest Wednesday by Oxford Borough Police on charges surrounding the alleged sexual assault of a student when he was a teacher at Nottingham Elementary School from 2013-2014.
Oxford Borough Police are circulating this 2014 yearbook photo of Luis Morales after the former Nottingham Elementary School teacher was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2013-2014.
COURTESY OXFORD BOROUGH POLICE
OXFORD, PA — A former teacher at Nottingham Elementary School has been charged with more than 50 counts of aggravated, indecent and sexual assault in connection with the alleged assault of students in the English as a Second Language program.
Luis Morales, 57, from West Chester, Pa., taught at the school until 2016. He was suspended from the Phoenixville Area School District in June.
He is free after posting a $350,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.
Morales is accused is sexually abusing a student in 3rd and 4th grades, between 2014 and 2016 at the school on Garfield Street in Oxford.
Deb Ryan, Chester County District Attorney, said more needs to be done to protect children.
“Chester County is seeing an unacceptable wave of students who have been sexually abused in our elementary, middle, and high schools. It is imperative that we implement safeguards in our schools and any other place children are to protect them from predators. Adults need to engage in oversight by watching out for children,” Ryan said just after Morales was taken into custody Wednesday. “Anyone who works with children has a legal obligation as a mandated reporter, but all adults have a moral responsibility to do the right thing to protect them. We must do better.”
The victim, now 14, reported the abuse in June, telling investigators she was repeatedly assaulted.
In charging documents the victim said Morales asked her to stay after school as a third-grader. He allegedly touched her chest and genitals; escalating to digital penetration. The abuse ended in 2016 when the victim moved to 5th grade in another school.
Morales faces 20 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, 10 felony accounts of institutional sexual assault, felony indecent assault, felony unlawful contact with a minor, felony corruption of minors, felony endangering welfare, and connected misdemeanors.
Oxford Borough Police ask that anyone with additional information, including other possible assault victims, contact their agency or Assistant District Attorney Christine Abatemarco.
