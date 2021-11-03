ELKTON — The former mayor of Oxford, Pa. received a suspended 60-day sentence and was placed on one year of probation Monday, after accepting a plea deal relating to a two-vehicle crash that she caused near Rising Sun in September 2019 while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Assistant State’s Attorney E. Ellis Rollins told the judge during Monday’s courtroom hearing that, shortly after the crash, the blood-alcohol-content reading for the defendant, Lorraine Durnan Bell, 57, of Oxford, Pa., was .09, which is slightly above Maryland’s .08 threshold for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bell pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol per se during the proceeding and, in exchange, the state dismissed three related charges, including negligent driving in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person. It is Bell’s first DUI conviction.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 60-day sentence on Bell and then suspended the penalty. The judge placed Bell on one year of probation, the first four months of which she will serve under supervision.
In addition, Davis ordered Bell to attend a MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) panel presentation, which met one of Rollins’ sentencing recommendations.
Rollins did not seek jail time for Bell, but he did tell the judge that the state would oppose granting the defendant probation before judgment. Rollins also recommended that Bell be placed in the community work service program, which the judge did not oblige.
The two victims in the case — they occupied the other vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash — approved the plea deal that the state offered Bell.
Bell’s defense lawyer, Christina Harris Schlecker, reported to the judge that her client, on her own volition, entered an alcohol treatment program at the Haven House after the crash and that she successfully completed it.
Bell, whom Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified as the “at-fault driver,” was operating a northbound 2008 Chrysler Sebring in the 200 block of Stevens Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019 when she inexplicably crossed the centerline and crashed into a southbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Melissa Maccari, then 31, of North East, police reported at the time.
Ambulance crews transported Maccari and her front-seat passenger, Bernice Fogle, 55, of Rising Sun, to area hospitals, police said, adding that Fogle is Maccari’s mother.
A 1-year-old girl, who was secured in a child safety seat in the back seat of that Jeep, was not injured, police reported.
An ambulance crew drove Bell to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where she was treated for what police officials described as “serious injuries” and was discharged after an undisclosed period of hospitalization.
Police reported that blood was drawn from Bell at the hospital shortly after she had arrived there for the purpose of a test to determine her blood-alcohol content.
That test was conducted because CCSO Dfc. Bryan Shockey, lead investigator, detected an odor of alcohol coming from Bell at the crash scene, according to an agency representative, who commented at the time, “There is a suspicion that she was under the influence of alcohol.”
Bell was the sitting Borough of Oxford, Pa., mayor at the time of the crash.
In December 2019, some three months after the traffic accident, Bell resigned her mayoral position, citing medical reasons, according to Cecil Whig archives.
Then on Jan. 6, 2020, approximately one month later, Shockey filed four traffic charges against Bell, including driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show. The deputy did so after he received the blood-alcohol-content test results, which indicated that Bell had a .09 BAC shortly after the crash, according to court records.
Bell was elected to the mayoral position in the 2017 election. Her win in that election gave Bell, a Democrat, the distinction of being the first woman to hold the mayoral position in the Borough of Oxford, which was incorporated in 1833. Her mayoral term began in January 2018 and, at the time of her Dec. 2, 2020 resignation, Bell had served about 23 months in office. That term, which was filled by a successor, runs through 2021.
After the September 2019 crash, Cecil County Public Schools confirmed that Bell had been a third-grade teacher at Rising Sun Elementary School since 2001. She was also an adjunct Cecil College instructor who taught psychology during the fall of 2017 semester, a spokesman for the college confirmed.
