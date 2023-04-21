NEWARK, Del. – The leader of a now-defunct Boy Scout troop based in Elkton has been charged with sexually assaulting a child hundreds of times over a three-year period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Gary Matta, 66, of Newark, Del., was arrested at his home on Thursday after a three-year investigation by the Newark Police Department, which began with a tip from the Boy Scouts of America organization in 2020, according to NPD spokesman Lt. Andrew Rubin.
“There were numerous interviews with all different people associated with the victim, the suspect and anyone who might have information about what was going on back at that time,” Rubin said.
The victim was 12 when he joined Boy Scouts, and Matta was his scout leader. The Scout troop was based in Elkton, according to Rubin, who added that the specific troop no longer exists.
“During that time, he began to go to Matta’s Newark residence on a regular basis,” Rubin said. “Due to a family situation at the time, Matta became the victim’s guardian and the victim moved into the residence.”
While the victim was living with Matta, the scout leader allegedly sexually assaulted him hundreds of times between 1989 and 1992, Rubin said.
Matta was charged with four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual intercourse, one count of second-degree unlawful sexual contact and one count of indecent exposure. He was jailed after failing to post $201,500 cash bail.
Rubin explained that the crime of unlawful sexual intercourse is now referred to as rape, but crimes are charged under the state law in effect at the time of the offense.
Anyone with information about this incident, or believes that they may have been a victim, is asked to contact Sgt. Greg Micolucci at 302-366-7100 ext. 3412, or gmicolucci@newark.de.us.
Matta's arrest comes one day after a court approved the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy plan, which involves creating a $2.4 billion fund to compensate thousands of victims who have alleged sexual abuse by Scout leaders nationwide. More than 80,000 men have filed claims agains the organization.
