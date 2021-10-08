ELKTON — A former manager of the Cecil County Parks & Recreation Department has been sentenced to time served — 288 days — for possessing child pornography, after accepting a plea agreement, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a maximum one-year sentence on the defendant — Edward W. Slicer Jr., 71, of the 100 block of Friendship Road in Elkton — for possession of child pornography on Tuesday and then suspended all but 288 days of the penalty.
Baynes also imposed the same sentences for two additional possession-of-child-pornography convictions. Earlier in that courtroom hearing, Slicer pleaded guilty to those three counts as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed several related charges, including promoting/distributing child pornography, court records show.
In total, the judge levied three years in sentences, before suspending all but the 288 days that Slicer served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest in December.
Baynes placed Slicer on 18 months of supervised probation, court records show.
In October 2020, detectives with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit started an online investigation into the “distribution and possession of child pornography,” police said. The investigation led to the identification of Slicer and his residence, which, in turn, resulted in MSP detectives raiding his home, police added.
Assisted by Elkton Police Department officers and Homeland Security agents, MSP investigators conducted a court-approved search of Slicer’s residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police. The raid yielded “multiple child pornography files” on Slicer’s electronic devices, police reported.
Investigators arrested Slicer at the scene and transported him to MSP’s North East Barrack for processing, police reported.
Slicer worked for several years with the county’s park and recreation department as a manager and later as a grants administrator, before leaving in 2009, according to meeting minutes on the Cecil County Government website.
