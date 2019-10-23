RISING SUN — A former member of the town board of commissioners came to the town’s meeting Tuesday night to urge them not to cancel elections in which there is no contest on the ballot.
Stephen Naughton, who was a Rising Sun town commissioner from 2011 to 2013, said he values his right to vote and so should his fellow residents.
“It’s very important for me to be able to cast my vote and I think it’s very important for the town to hear the voters whether it’s contested or not,” Naughton said.
He was one of 23 residents who cast ballots in Monday’s uncontested election that reseated Commissioners Pauline Braun and Augie Pierson to the town board.
“I’ve heard some talk about not having an election when people are running uncontested,” Naughton said.
“I think it might behoove us to think about the result of not having an election and allowing people to cast their vote.”
Port Deposit already acted on its legislation and canceled the May election when there were only two candidates on the ballot and both were seeking re-election to their respective seats. Perryville is having a similar conversation.
Naughton acknowledged the cost savings but noted the money would have been budgeted regardless, well in advance of the make up of the ballot.
Rising Sun last had a full ballot in 2015 when five candidates sought two seats on the town board. Fifteen percent voter turnout brought Brian Leishear and Joe Shephard to the board in the first October election after the mayor and commissioners voted in 2013 to change-up the election cycle. Terms were elongated to four years in that same move. Even without a contested election there was a 4% voter turnout in 2017.
Monday’s balloting, also uncontested, drew a less than two percent turnout. Still, Naughton urged the town to continue holding elections.
“Let’s say we have uncontested elections several years in a row. The few people that did come out may be less inclined,” Naughton said. “I think nothing moves above my desire to be able to vote, even in an uncontested election.”
Braun, who was in the mayor’s seat Tuesday night, thanked Naughton for sharing his opinion with the board.
