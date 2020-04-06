You are the owner of this article.
Former Cecil County Commissioner Frank Ragan honored with procession

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
RISING SUN — Friends and associates of Frank Ragan paid tribute to him Monday with a procession of tow trucks through town.

Ragan, a former Cecil County commissioner and businessman, died March 31. He was 86. The founder of Conowingo Veterans Center and Ragan Motors and recipient of American Tow Man of the Year honors, it was a fitting tribute as dozens of tow trucks left The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun and headed into the center of town. There, the RT Foard hearse carrying Ragan's casket joined the procession and made the turn onto West Main Street.

Ragan will be buried later at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Peach Bottom, Pa. 

Thanks to the current pandemic, which limits gatherings to 10 people or less, this was the only way Ragan's friends and family could celebrate his life. Word got out in town and people stood on the sidewalks along South Queen Street to watch the long line of tow trucks.

Ragan served two terms on the board of county commissioners including one from 1978 to 1982 with William Manlove.

"Frank Ragan was a good friend to me," Manlove said Monday from his home in Earleville. "I could depend on him and trust him."

Manlove said he couldn't come up with any stories on his friend but wanted people to know that Ragan "believed in me when no one else would."

