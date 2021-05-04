Former Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent D’Ette Devine was honored for her trailblazing role in education in Cecil County on Friday with a spot on the Elkton High School Wall of Fame. Devine, the first woman principal at Elkton, and the first woman superintendent in Cecil County, is joined on the wall by alumni including drummer Bernard Purdie, most famous for his work with Steely Dan and James Brown, and NFL player Larry Webster.
“You can come from a small town,” said Devine, an alumni of Elkton High School. “You can come from poor modest means, but you have opportunities at this school.”
Devine said her proudest accomplishment as a superintendent was increasing the graduation rate. She established a systematic approach to supporting students, instead of always punishing them for academic or social struggles. The change worked, increased the graduation rate from 77% to 90.6% in eight years.
She also created a women’s group to encourage young women to enter administrative roles at CCPS.
“Kids need to see themselves, they need to see women, they need to see men, they need to see black women, black men, Hispanic, Asian, they need to see everyone,” Devine said. “The more we can do that, more kids will see themselves in what’s around them, and they can aspire to be something.”
In 2017, Devine was named superintendent of the year. She retired later that year having served the county as a teacher along with her roles in administration.
Jim Leitgeb and Cathie Lenhoff are in charge of nominating new people to the Elkton Wall of Fame. The two put out a request for nominees on the Elkton High School webpage. After reading through the entries the Wall of Fame committee chose Devine.
“She paved the way for many female administrators in the county,” said Leitgeb.
