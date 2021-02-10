UPDATE: The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for Cecil County starting 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) through 10 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall is expected to begin at 7 and before ending will leave as much as 3 inches.
Freezing rain is expected Saturday night.
The forecast will be updated here throughout the storm system
***
STERLING, VA — Unlike the storm that struck Sunday, forecasters with the National Weather Service say the train of storms arriving starting Wednesday will be all snow as a warm southern front collides with a northern dry front.
“It’s going to be a couple of waves of snow,” said Ray Martin in the Sterling, Va. office. “It’s a complicated system.”
Martin said because the temperatures will remain at or below freezing it sets the stage for an all-snow series of events, instead of the recent compilation storms that brought freezing rain and snow.
How much snow Cecil County will see depends on the eastward pressure and how far south the front gets before it meets with a dry front coming down from the north.
Tuesday afternoon Martin said, was too early to say how much snow would arrive but on the current track all models are showing the storm center will be along the Route 50 corridor.
“The heaviest snow will be in southern/central Maryland toward Virginia,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a shift.”
For now look for snow starting early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. and falling on and off for about 24 hours. There could be more Friday and Saturday.
