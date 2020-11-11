ELKTON — It started with a simple decision that, for the members of the International Association of Fire Fighters #4645, has become a full blown campaign to help the needy in Cecil County.
“This year we decided to do something for the holidays,” said Bill “Junior” Adams, a member of the union board that represents 50 full and part-time Cecil County Paramedics. “I got the idea for the food drive.”
Partnering with another organization known as “Anonymous People Who Give a Damn,” IAFF members are also collecting coats, hats and gloves for these families.
“And we will adopt a family and provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners,” Adams said.
All the county paramedic stations are drop off points for these donations; Station 1 is in Colora at 191 Harrisville Road, Station 2 at 1601 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton and at Station 3 in Chesapeake City at 2865 Augustine Herman Highway.
The deadline to drop off donations is Dec. 14.
All donated food will be forwarded to Cecil County food pantries for distribution.
For more information contact Adams at 443-617-1934 or send him an email to whattosayhere@gmail.com
