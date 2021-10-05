Rick & Chuck perform Saturday during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival. The acoustic duo is comprised of Chuck Kuzminski (left), a Cecil County native who now lives in Middletown, Del., and Rick Sommers, of Chesapeake City.
Attendees relax at tables as they eat, drink and chat on Saturday during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival. The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company. It is held at CCVFC's station house parking lot in North Chesapeake City.
Tracey Poitras (left), of Newark, Del., and Jennifer Alexander, of Bear, Del., pose for a photo Saturday during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival. Poitras is holding a glass of wine while Alexander is displaying funnel cake, both of which they had just purchased.
Attendees mill around Saturday during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival.
Rob Bristow, owner and operator of Bristow Live Fire, pulls another gourmet pizza out of the oven Saturday during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival.
Nikki Leslie (left) and Tammy Smithers hold up their Cafe on the Bay sign Saturday while posing for a photo during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival.
Cecil County resident Bob Miller takes a swig of artisan beer Saturday during the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival.
CHESAPEAKE CITY - Bob Miller seemed quite content on Saturday afternoon, taking a swig of his cold, artisan beer while relaxing with his wife, Debbie, and their friends, the Wilklett family of Elkton, at a table in the bustling parking lot of Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Company's station house.
Miller took one more gulp and then gave his assessment of the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival.
"It's a good turnout. The weather is great, not very hot, like last year, and the food is great," said Miller, a Chesapeake City resident.
He identified the beer that he was enjoying as a St. Auggie Pilsner, which was handcrafted by Bayheads Brewing Company of Chesapeake City. It was one of several styles of handcrafted beer that Bayheads Brewing Company was selling during the annual event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company.
Six food vendors were selling their signature dishes at booths they had set for the taste festival, according to Tammy Smithers, who is a Chesapeake City Chamber of Commerce member, as well as owner/operator of the Cafe on the Bay coffee shop in that canal town. The list of culinary treats included gourmet pizza, barbecue, funnel cake and hot dogs. Running their own booth, CCVFC members prepared and sold fried fish & fries.
In addition, there were seven other vendors selling crafts and other merchandise, Smithers reported.
There also was live music, as well as games and attractions for children and adults during the eight-hour-long event, which drew a few hundred people.
