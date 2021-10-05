CHESAPEAKE CITY - Bob Miller seemed quite content on Saturday afternoon, taking a swig of his cold, artisan beer while relaxing with his wife, Debbie, and their friends, the Wilklett family of Elkton, at a table in the bustling parking lot of Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Company's station house. 

Miller took one more gulp and then gave his assessment of the 3rd Annual Taste of Chesapeake City festival.

"It's a good turnout. The weather is great, not very hot, like last year, and the food is great," said Miller, a Chesapeake City resident.

He identified the beer that he was enjoying as a St. Auggie Pilsner, which was handcrafted by Bayheads Brewing Company of Chesapeake City. It was one of several styles of handcrafted beer that Bayheads Brewing Company was selling during the annual event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company.

Six food vendors were selling their signature dishes at booths they had set for the taste festival, according to Tammy Smithers, who is a Chesapeake City Chamber of Commerce member, as well as owner/operator of the Cafe on the Bay coffee shop in that canal town. The list of culinary treats included gourmet pizza, barbecue, funnel cake and hot dogs. Running their own booth, CCVFC members prepared and sold fried fish & fries. 

In addition, there were seven other vendors selling crafts and other merchandise, Smithers reported.

There also was live music, as well as games and attractions for children and adults during the eight-hour-long event, which drew a few hundred people.

