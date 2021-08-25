ELKTON — Thankfully the pavement in the parking lot behind Immaculate Conception Church had not yet become scalding hot Monday morning because volunteers from Flip Kick Skateboard Project and kids from the Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Summer Camp program were on a mission.
Flip Kick Skateboard Project is a non-profit organization based in Port Deposit whose goal is to share the love of skateboarding. On Monday they were sharing with some of the 22 children in the free camp program for kids in foster or kinship care.
“We want them to have something that’s theirs,” said Ella Poteet, 21, founder of Flip Kick. Sometimes children get placed into foster care so quickly that none of their own toys or clothing comes with them, adding to the hardship. Poteet said perhaps skateboarding will help these kids get some of that back.
“They’ll get a really good sense of pride and confidence. And it’s also so they’ll have fun,” she said.
Cecil County CASA is a mentoring and advocacy group for children in foster care. This free summer camp program was started last year as a respite for the children and foster parents.
Poteet used social media to fundraise and got help from Switch Skate & Snow in Newark, Del. to make the monies raised go farther. Each child received a brand new deck, trucks, grip tape, hand tools and a helmet. (trucks are the wheels)
Ella and her sisters, Eve and Lucille, their father, Jeff Poteet and fellow skateboarders Landon Pharner and Timmie Loveland worked with the children to apply the grip tape to the top of the deck, install the trucks and get the helmet properly fitted.
“I was 8 when I got my first board,” Ella said. She got into teaching others at 16 and founded Flip Kick in 2020. Flip Kick got its name by switching around the name of the popular skateboard move known as the Kick Flip.
“This was totally her idea,” Jeff said of Ella’s non-profit. He said all these skateboarders love the sport and love to share. “They all have such servant hearts. It’s a nice thing.”
Tori McCullough, facilitator of the camp program, said all these brand new skateboarders are loving this new-found sport.
“They were so excited. All they wanted to do yesterday was get out on their boards,” McCullough said.
She said some kept their boards at the camp so they could ride in the parking lot every day this week, which is also the final week of the program.
Some of the kids had no trouble figuring out the basics, including foot placement and how to propel forward.
“A lot of kids are nervous, especially about putting their foot on the back,” Poteet said.
While some are afraid to fall she said a lot of others are fearless.
The volunteers could be seen spreading out in the parking lot, helping some by walking alongside to help them gain balance, while others stood nearby and applauded efforts.
“It went so well,” Poteet said afterward. “We kept working with the kids on techniques and tricks. It seems like they had a blast.”
Poteet said she would look for an opportunity to meet with the kids and offer more lessons.
